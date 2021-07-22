National Security Space Association Hosts Classified "Space Warfighters Conference"

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Security Space Association (NSSA) yesterday held a classified virtual "Space Warfighters Conference." This well-attended event included featured keynote addresses by Gen. James Dickinson, Commander, USSSPACECOM, Gen. David "DT" Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, USSF, Dr. Troy Meink, Principal Deputy Director, National Reconnaissance Office and Mr. John Paul "JP" Parker, IC Space Executive, ODNI. The Conference also included two panel discussions on the topics of "Advanced Concepts for the Space Warfighter," featuring Dr. Susan Durham, Director, Advanced Systems & Technology, NRO, Dr. Derek Tournear, Director, Space Development Agency, Mr. Jimmy Comfort, Director, Survivability Assurance Office, NRO, and "Acquiring Capabilities for the Space Warfighter," featuring Maj. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Deputy Director, NRO, Brig. Gen. Steve Whitney, Director, Space Programs, SAF/AQS and Col. Brad Walker, Director of Special Programs, SMC.

The Conference covered a broad range of timely topics such as space system acquisition reform initiatives; status and plans for major Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) system acquisitions and pending contracting opportunities; efforts to enhance mission assurance and resiliency of U.S. national security space systems and associated infrastructure; space deterrence and warfighting plans and operations; security policies and practices; cyber and other threats; norms of behavior in space; workforce development initiatives; DoD-IC collaboration and integration; the role of commercial space capabilities in evolving national security space architectures; and much more.

The Association would again like to thank our esteemed keynote speakers, panelists and moderators for providing great insight into the future of space warfighting, to our generous sponsors for their support, and to all who attended yesterday's SCI conference. Stay tuned for more upcoming NSSA events in the near future.

Founded in August 2018, The National Security Space Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit support association solely dedicated to the National Security Space enterprise. We work to foster long-term cooperation among industry and government officials, leading the way with expert opinion, insight, and analysis. We're devoted to fostering a holistic, mission-oriented workforce that will shape the future of National Security Space for generations to come. More information can be found on the Association's website www.nssaspace.org.

SOURCE National Security Space Association

Related Links

https://www.nssaspace.org

