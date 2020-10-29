National Security Space Association Releases Paper On Reforming Security Policies, Practices, and Governance to Enable Agile and Effective National Security Space Missions

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Security Space Association (NSSA), a U.S. trade association devoted solely to promoting the U.S. defense and intelligence space enterprise, today released a paper entitled, "Establish Governance and Align Security Policies and Programs to Enable U.S. National Security Missions". While engaged in great power competition, it is important for the U.S. Government to adopt clear policies and agile processes that enable timely and effective planning and execution of U.S. space missions. The paper, endorsed by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA), the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), and the Contractor SAP Security Working Group (CSSWG), analyzes current space security policy, practices, and governance structures and provides thirteen actionable recommendations necessary to reform and rationalize the U.S. national security space enterprise.

Chris Williams, Chair of the NSSA Studies & Analysis Center, offered the following comments on release of the paper: "Effective security policies, practices, and governance structures are an imperative for both the U.S. Government and the U.S. national security space industry. This paper provides valuable insights into the current state of security policy, practices, and governance structures, and provides over a dozen actionable recommendations for consideration by U.S. Government policymakers. We recognize the important work of the dedicated security professionals across the national security space enterprise and seek to equip them with the policies, practices, tools, training, and governance structures needed to assure continued U.S. space leadership."

Williams also stated, "I wish to thank officials from various NSSA member companies and members of our Board of Advisors for their insightful contributions to the paper. Furthermore, the Association greatly appreciates the endorsement of our esteemed colleagues at INSA, USGIF, and CSSWG; with their continued support and mutually supportive efforts, we look forward to seeing many of the recommendations contained in this thoughtful report adopted and implemented throughout the U.S. national security space enterprise."

