National Sexual Violence Resource Center Recognizes Leaders in Sexual Violence Prevention With 2024 Visionary Voice Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) announced today 28 recipients of its 2024 Visionary Voice Awards. These honorees represent a wide range of disciplines from across the country and were selected for their outstanding work toward preventing sexual abuse, assault, and harassment.

This year's recipients include Rachel de Leon, an Emmy-winning reporter and producer whose Netflix documentary Victim/Suspect explores how survivors report to police only to be charged with false reporting; Deputy Attorney General of Rhode Island Adi Goldstein, a long-time champion of survivors of sexual and domestic violence as well as human trafficking; Chris Nakamoto, an investigative journalist whose reporting on the gross inequities for sexual assault survivors throughout Louisiana has educated the public and inspired positive change; Maine State Representative Nina Milliken, a state representative who made Maine the second state to create legal remedies for victims of non-consensual removal of or tampering with a condom, known as "stealthing"; Ohio State Senator Nickie J. Antonio, a dedicated advocate for women's and LGBTQIA+ rights; Assistant Attorney General of Guam Christine Tenorio, who serves as the sole sex crimes prosecutor handling 100 criminal sexual assault cases at trial/appellate levels and consistently advocates for legal reforms to better benefit survivors within the criminal justice system; and Ohio State Representative Jessica E. Miranda, a representative whose history as a child abuse survivor has fueled her fight to combat sexual violence, which can be seen in her sponsorship of several bills which range from expanding the statute of limitations for Boy Scout survivors to ending the spousal rape loophole in Ohio.

"We are thrilled to honor all of these winners, who approach this issue from all angles and all walks of life to benefit survivors," said Yolanda Edrington, CEO of Respect Together, the organization of which NSVRC is a primary division. "Each of these recipients is a role model and an example of the many ways we can all come together to create safe, respectful and caring environments for us all. We thank them for all that they do today and every day."

The Visionary Voice Awards are presented annually by NSVRC, the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence, in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). SAAM is a national campaign held each April to raise awareness about preventing sexual violence. This year's SAAM theme, "Building Connected Communities," focuses on the crucial role of inclusive, equitable, and connected communities in preventing sexual abuse, assault, and harassment.

Nominated by state, territory and tribal sexual violence coalitions across the U.S, the following is a complete list of this year's Visionary Voice Award recipients:

Jennifer Runge (nominated by Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence)

Sherrie Searcy-Lyle (nominated by Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Keely Linton (nominated by ValorUs, formerly the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Bethany Bernal (nominated by Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Rachel de Leon (nominated by Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence)

Allison Jackson (nominated by DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence)

Sergeant Ron Mullin (nominated by Delaware Alliance Against Sexual Violence)

Eva Fiallos-Diaz (nominated by Florida Council Against Sexual Violence)

Christine Tenorio (nominated by Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence)

Linda Wilk (nominated by Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking)

Maria Alonzo Diaz (nominated by Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Gabby Boyle (nominated by Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence)

Laura Sudkamp (nominated by Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs)

Chris Nakamoto (nominated by Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault)

Representative Nina Milliken (nominated by Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Jessica M. Volz DNP, CRNP, FNE A/P, FNP-BC, NE-BC, AFN-C, SANE-A, SANE-P (nominated by Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Alison Feigh (nominated by Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

OutNebraska (nominated by Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence

Norah Lusk MSN, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P, AFN-C (nominated by Nevada Coalition to END Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Jessica E. Miranda (nominated by Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence)

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio (nominated by Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence)

Marlene Austin (nominated by Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect)

Dr. Yanira Carmona Quiñones (nominated by Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres [ Puerto Rico ])

Adi Goldstein (nominated by Day One [ Rhode Island ])

Tina Johnson (nominated by Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence)

Tracy Matheson (nominated by Texas Association Against Sexual Assault)

Gary A. Scheller (Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Jim Kranz (nominated by West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services)

To learn more about the 2023 Visionary Voice Award recipients, please visit: https://www.nsvrc.org/saam/visionary-voice-awards/2024

ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH

Since 2001, NSVRC has coordinated the national Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign observed every April. This year's theme is "Building Connected Communities." Join the campaign by accessing free resources at nsvrc.org/saam . Resources are available in Spanish at nsvrc.org/es/saam .

ABOUT NSVRC

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of RALIANCE, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to creating equitable, respectful, and safe environments. NSVRC is a primary division of Respect Together.

