National Sleep Foundation Previews Sleep Health Priorities and Predictions for 2025 at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sleep Foundation (NSF), the global voice of sleep health, presented its current viewpoints and new population sleep health data to media and attendees at CES®2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The update recognized 2025 as NSF's 35th year as the leading voice in sleep health for the public, and ten years since hosting the first ever SleepTech Summit at CES in 2015.

NSF highlighted the growing contributions of SleepTech® to diversify and democratize innovation that can improve sleep. These advances can help everyday consumers get enough of the quality sleep they need, plus realize NSF's goal to make sleep science-based products and services more accessible and convenient. NSF noted a steady increase in the development of new technologies and form factors targeting sleep, spanning wearable and proximal devices, environmental solutions, and clinical sleep solutions that improve the patient experience. NSF featured its ongoing collaboration with the Consumer Technology Association® (CTA) on standards for consumer sleep technology, to benefit designers, developers, manufacturers, and end users. They have produced five already, with AI standards pending.

"This coming year we expect to see another spike in announcements about new SleepTech® products coming to market that advance the field and can support more people's decisions to prioritize sleep for their lifestyle, wellness, and health," said John Lopos, NSF CEO. "It comes from a range of start-ups, growing platforms, and iconic names among consumer brands. The sleep economy as NSF defines it will be on a path to grow beyond what others have previously predicted." NSF also anticipates more unique insights about population sleep health through new collaborations. At CES, Lopos gave examples of NSF's recently announced engagements with Panasonic Well for family sleep health and with 2025 Sleep Awareness Week® Platinum Sponsor, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., for obstructive sleep apnea. Additionally, NSF is a member and resource in AARP's AgeTech Collaborative™. He noted how shared interests help educate the public overall and inform an array of companies committed to sleep health.

NSF also expects significantly increased focus on sleep health by major employers and co-workers who have returned to the workplace or continue to work at home or in hybrid models. In a media session at CES, NSF released new data showing insufficient sleep has a negative impact on the work productivity of 60% of Americans. The reported effects of poor sleep on people's performance also touch everyday life, with more than 2/3 (69%) of Americans reporting difficult thinking clearly, and six in ten having problems handling their workload and avoiding mistakes (60% for each, respectively) if they've had poor sleep. "Whether an organization employs 20 people or 200,000, focusing on sleep health and safety in their own community of colleagues can benefit performance and productivity at work and in daily living," added Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD, NSF's SVP of Research and Scientific Affairs.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org.│SleepHealthJournal.org

