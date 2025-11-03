National Sleep Foundation to Host Drowsy Driving Prevention Expert Safety Panel

Leading Sleep and Safety Experts to Speak at the National Press Club on November 6th

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As drowsy driving continues to claim lives on America's roadways, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) will convene leading safety experts and unveil critical new data from its 2025 Drowsy Driving Survey at the National Press Club during Drowsy Driving Prevention Week® (November 2-8, 2025). The one-hour panel will also share calls to action for multiple stakeholder groups from its Drowsy Driving Position Statement. The event will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on November 6th from 10am-12pm ET.

The panel brings together perspectives from research, industry innovation, personal advocacy, and policy leadership to address drowsy driving. "For 18 years, NSF has led the charge to educate Americans about drowsy driving through our annual Drowsy Driving Prevention Week campaign," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "This panel represents a critical collaboration by bringing together the science, the solutions, and the stories about drowsy driving that can finally move the needle on prevention."

The panel will be moderated by Mark Rosekind, PhD, a member of NSF's Board of Directors and former Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Dr. Rosekind is also a prior Member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Panelists include:

Jennifer Morrison, Director of Vehicle Safety Strategy, Mazda North American Operations

Jennifer Pearce, Drowsy Driving Prevention Advocate

Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD, SVP Research & Scientific Affairs, NSF

John Lopos, CEO, NSF

The event will feature exclusive releases of:

NSF's 2025 Drowsy Driving Survey with the latest prevalence data of U.S. drivers

NSF's Drowsy Driving Position Statement outlining evidence-based calls for targeted actions from a broad range of stakeholders

Population-level survey data from the American public about drowsy driving, family sleep health and safety

"Drowsy driving isn't just an individual behavior, it's a family sleep health issue that threatens every person sharing the road," said Dr. Joseph Dzierzewski, NSF's Senior Vice President of Research & Scientific Affairs. "Our new data will provide crucial insights into who's most at risk, when drowsy driving occurs most frequently, and what interventions can save lives."

The event is free and open to media and the public, though registration is required. To register and learn more, click here.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep.

Contact: Stephanie Kohn

540-850-7827

[email protected]

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation