National Student Leadership Conference Becomes First Pre-College Program to Earn the MESH(+) Seal for Student Well-Being

Recognition establishes National Student Leadership Conference at the forefront of student well-being and holistic youth development

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) has been awarded the MESH(+) Seal by the Alliance for Camp Health, becoming the first pre-college, on-campus program in the United States to earn the distinction.

The MESH(+) Seal recognizes youth programs that demonstrate a deep commitment to supporting the mental, emotional, and social health of students through intentional program design, staff training, and structured systems of care. The "+" reflects a broader, whole-person approach to holistic student well-being.

This recognition reflects NSLC's commitment to setting a higher standard for supporting student well-being through academic exploration and leadership development.

"We believe that programs serving today's youth have an obligation that goes beyond academics," said Kristina Duffy Hochman, Executive Director of the National Student Leadership Conference. "Students need environments where they feel safe, seen, and supported. Building that takes intention at every level, from how we train our staff to how we design each day on campus. The MESH(+) Seal recognizes that commitment, and we're proud to be the first pre-college program to earn it."

The MESH(+) Seal review process included a comprehensive look at NSLC's policies and practices related to student health and support, evaluating how these principles are integrated across programming, staff preparation, and supervision.

At NSLC, this approach shapes the full student experience, from staff training to program design, fostering connection, collaboration, and active participation. Emphasis is placed on mentorship, peer relationships, and creating an environment where students are encouraged to challenge themselves and engage fully in their summer experience.

The award also highlights NSLC's long-standing focus on belonging and emotional safety as key components of student growth. Strong relationships and supportive environments play a critical role in helping students build confidence, resilience, and a sense of identity.

Today's students face increasing social and emotional pressures, placing greater responsibility on youth programs to deliver thoughtful systems of support. The MESH(+) framework offers a structured, evidence-based model for meeting that need.

With this recognition, NSLC becomes the first pre-college program in the United States to earn the MESH(+) Seal, continuing to set the standard for integrating student support into on-campus summer experiences and building a structured, supportive environment for student success.

Applications for NSLC's Summer 2026 programs are now open at www.nslcleaders.org. Early application is encouraged.

About National Student Leadership Conference

The National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) is an immersive academic summer experience for middle and high school students to explore their interests, discover their passions, and cultivate their leadership skills. Founded in 1989 and dedicated to empowering and inspiring the next generation of leaders, NSLC brings thousands of students together each summer for 6- to 12-day programs that offer hands-on, experiential learning across a wide range of professional disciplines. Programs span fields including medicine, business, government, engineering, and the arts. Visit www.nslcleaders.org for more information about this summer's full program catalog.

About Alliance for Camp Health

Serving the three distinct communities of nurses and healthcare providers, behavioral health specialists and camp directors and administrators, the Alliance for Camp Health (ACH) serves as the knowledge center for camp health services. ACH prepares healthcare providers, behavioral health specialists and camp leaders to address the wellbeing of youth and young adults in out of school learning environments. We offer education and support that brings together the experts in camp to address injury prevention, illness response, mental, emotional, and social health care, behavioral health support, and risk management.

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SOURCE National Student Leadership Conference