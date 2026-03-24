NSLC and Space Center Houston Launch New Engineering Program for High School Students

New nine-day summer program places students inside NASA's astronaut training and mission development environment through hands-on engineering simulations.

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC), the leading provider of immersive pre-college experiences for high school students, has announced the launch of a new Engineering program at NASA's Space Center Houston. Beginning Summer 2026, students will explore engineering and aerospace through mission-based simulations grounded in real NASA-inspired challenges, with multiple days of instruction taking place inside NASA's state-of-the-art development facilities.

The nine-day residential program, housed at Rice University in Houston, TX, immerses students in the engineering disciplines driving modern space exploration. Through hands-on simulations and team-based design challenges, students will design and test rockets, develop thermal protection systems, and explore structural systems through bridge and truss design. They will also explore robotics and rover programming, cryogenic engineering concepts, and design lunar or Mars habitats that address life support, sustainability, and mission constraints.

NSLC launches high school Engineering program at Space Center Houston featuring mission-based simulations. Post this

"Learning within NASA gives students a level of access and perspective that's impossible to replicate anywhere else," said Kristina Duffy Hochman, Executive Director of NSLC. "Being surrounded by the systems, technology, and people shaping modern space exploration brings that experience into focus in a way a classroom alone cannot."

Students will gain behind-the-scenes access to NASA Johnson Space Center, including Historic Mission Control, the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, and the Space Vehicle Mock-up Facility astronaut training centers, along with trips to Rice University's George R. Brown School of Engineering and Oshman Engineering Design Kitchen.

The program curriculum integrates technical instruction with leadership development, including lectures on social robotics, assistive technology, and pathways into engineering careers. Students also participate in workshops focused on communication, collaboration, conflict resolution, and resilience, reinforcing the skills needed to succeed in both academic and professional environments.

NSLC's Engineering at Space Center Houston will run two Summer 2026 sessions, June 11 - June 19 and June 23 - July 1, with students residing in supervised campus housing at Rice University. Tuition includes housing, meals, academic materials, site visits, and transportation to all program activities.

Applications are now open at www.nslcleaders.org. Early application is encouraged.

About National Student Leadership Conference

National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) is an immersive academic summer experience for middle and high school students to explore their interests, discover their passions, and cultivate their leadership skills. Founded in 1989 and dedicated to empowering and inspiring the next generation of leaders, NSLC brings thousands of students together each summer for 6- to 12-day programs that offer hands-on, experiential learning across a wide range of professional disciplines. Programs span fields including medicine, business, government, engineering, and the arts. Visit www.nslcleaders.org for more information about this summer's full program catalog.

SOURCE National Student Leadership Conference