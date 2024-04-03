NATIONAL TECH TRAINING NONPROFIT, NPOWER, ANNOUNCES NEW INNOVATIONS TO INCREASE OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN IN TECH

New offerings include full-stack tech training tailored for women from under-resourced communities working in tech-adjacent jobs and AI skills development

What you need to know:

NPower has launched Path2TECH - the first data-driven tech training course designed to help 2.7M women from under-resourced communities across the U.S. transfer existing skills from current tech-enabled jobs into pure tech positions.

women from under-resourced communities across the U.S. transfer existing skills from current tech-enabled jobs into pure tech positions. Path2TECH also integrates AI skills into a brand new NPower curriculum via virtual, asynchronous learning.

Social support services, including trauma-informed support that addresses students' academic, social, and emotional needs, are also being expanded.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NPower 's commitment to innovation as a strategy to increase tech industry and tech-enabled sector diversity expands with Path2TECH , the first data-driven tech training course designed to help women transfer relevant skills from other industries and enter software development careers. This adds to NPower's many course offerings, designed to serve young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities.

New research reveals that US women currently represent nearly two-thirds of people working in the 40 lowest-paid jobs across the country, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel clerks, housekeepers, and retail store staff, among other jobs. Per NPower's Command Shift Coalition's seminal Equation for Equality research report, women working in these positions and using basic tech skills-- such as a digital cash register clerk-- could, with additional tech skills training, transition into full tech positions. In fact, the data showed that there are 500 such feasible transitions.

NPower launches full-stack tech training for women from under-resourced communities working in tech-adjacent jobs Post this

Classes began in March in Atlanta, Dallas, New York City and Washington D.C. The Path2TECH 20-week Full Stack Software Developer course will equip students in four main areas:

Front-End Web and Application Fundamentals and Software Development concepts: The students will be introduced to web & app development, and get comfortable practicing and testing with software development tools like GitHub, Copilot ChatGPT, HTML, CSS, Javascript ES6, React, among others.

The students will be introduced to web & app development, and get comfortable practicing and testing with software development tools like GitHub, Copilot ChatGPT, HTML, CSS, Javascript ES6, React, among others. Back-End Web and Application Fundamentals, Testing, and Quality Assurance: The students will put their learnings to practice and handle hands-on program logic and use the latest softwares to address real-world business solutions. In this focus, they'll also develop a project portfolio to fuel their opportunities for freelance employment, entrepreneurship or full-time placement.

The students will put their learnings to practice and handle hands-on program logic and use the latest softwares to address real-world business solutions. In this focus, they'll also develop a project portfolio to fuel their opportunities for freelance employment, entrepreneurship or full-time placement. Software Development Fundamentals Using Java: The students will finalize the course expanding their knowledge about software development learning about logic and structure, control flow mechanisms and more.

The students will finalize the course expanding their knowledge about software development learning about logic and structure, control flow mechanisms and more. Introduction to Generative AI: ChatGPT and CoPilot AI integration will be used in both front and back-end curricula.

The core competencies taught in the program will prepare Path2TECH trainees to pursue junior/entry-level opportunities as either a Full Stack Developer or a Full Stack Software Developer. The course will also provide mentorship and development in professional, social and emotional intelligence skills to students with the goal of fostering their success in the program and future career. NPower anticipates participants will be prepared for junior and entry-level opportunities for Full Stack Developer roles.

"The dynamics of the tech industry, especially now with AI, require tech training organizations to step up and evolve their offerings to stay relevant to labor market needs," said Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, NPower. "While AI may replace many administrative and clerical roles and reshape entry level positions in certain industries, it will never be a substitute for human talent and ingenuity. Rather, AI can help individuals, who have the proper tech skills, realize their greatest potential."

The Path2TECH program is open to women and those who identify as women who are 21 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent and who are legally authorized to work in the US. Applicants must also have 1- 3+ years of professional work experience.

Additionally, this year NPower has unveiled efforts to expand offerings across programming, including the integration of AI skills into courses and piloting virtual, asynchronous learning - all to expand support services and better serve students in 2024. More details below:

AI Integration: Artificial intelligence is already transforming tech and opening up new positions within the industry. NPower is working to integrate generative AI lessons and competencies into existing and new course curricula, so these emerging tech sectors can be diverse and inclusive.

Artificial intelligence is already transforming tech and opening up new positions within the industry. NPower is working to integrate generative AI lessons and competencies into existing and new course curricula, so these emerging tech sectors can be diverse and inclusive. Learn From Anywhere, Anytime: NPower is piloting fully virtual, asynchronous learning, so students can complete NPower courses within their own schedules from anywhere.

NPower is piloting fully virtual, asynchronous learning, so students can complete NPower courses within their own schedules from anywhere. Expanded Support: NPower students come from diverse backgrounds and experiences. To better understand and foster success in students, NPower will work with local partners to provide surround-sound social support to students and address barriers such as food and housing insecurity, transportation and childcare, among others.

"The future of tech is now, and AI is undoubtedly a large part of the new landscape. The skills needed to join the dynamic tech sector are ever-changing and our new curriculum reflects this. We're looking forward to bringing Path2Tech and other resources, balanced with curated social support services, to our students this spring," said Chief Innovation Officer and Head of the National Instructors Institute at NPower, Robert Vaughn.

Corporate partners who have joined in on NPower's commitment to diversifying the tech industry include Comcast NBCUniversal, NETSCOUT, and Tata Consultancy Services, among others. Interested companies and investors looking to support NPower or learn more about how they can get involved in the first-ever Path2TECH course can start by visiting https://www.npower.org/get-involved/partner .

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. Led by a diverse team, the organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands into 12 new markets by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org .

About Command Shift

Command Shift is a national consortium of public and private partners that advocate for strategies that invest in and inspire the advancement of young women in tech careers—with particular focus on women from underrepresented communities and non-traditional pathways. The coalition is composed of business leaders, corporations, nonprofits, and community organizations, who seek to address the glaring inequalities of women in tech. To learn more and join Command Shift, visit https://www.npower.org/commandshift/

Media Contact:

Hillary Ovalle

[email protected]

SOURCE NPower