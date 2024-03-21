National Tech Training Nonprofit NPower Announces New Partners and Expansion into New Markets to Advance Equity in the Tech Industry

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NPower, a national tech training nonprofit focused on increasing economic mobility for young adults and veterans through tech jobs, announced a series of new funding and employer partners, adding to its existing, impressive portfolio of committed corporate and nonprofit supporters.

Over the last 12 months, Fortune 100 companies and corporate foundations have joined the NPower movement to support its continued growth, innovation and impact including Comerica, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Globant, Kyndryl Foundation, KPMG, Kroger, Lockheed Martin, MetLife Foundation, Northrop Grumman and Truist Foundation, joining longtime partners Citi Foundation, Accenture, Bank of America, World Wide Technology, and Guardian Life, among others.

"For almost 15 years, we have built and sustained an inclusive and diverse talent pipeline of under-represented talent to meet the skills of the tech labor force today and in the future," said Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, NPower. "And we could not fulfill this mission without the support of all our partners - those who have been with us since the beginning and those who are joining us now and supporting our continued growth and innovation."

The mission-driven organization also expanded its high-touch, high-impact tech training initiatives to new markets across the US last year, including Dayton, OH; Raleigh, NC San Antonio, TX and Houston, TX, with more market expansions to come in 2024 and beyond.

NPower graduates learn foundational and stackable tech skills and are recruited into fast-growing dynamic areas such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, networking, and project management. Later this year, NPower will pilot a new curriculum in software development. It will be their first data-driven training course designed to help women from under-resourced communities transfer existing skills from current non-tech jobs into pure tech positions.

81-percent of program participants graduate from the program—most with in-demand, industry-recognized tech certifications. And graduates experience an average of over 400-percent increase in income once employed.

To support its growth, NPower recruited top talent across the US, including a new Chief External Relations Officer, Steven Ragan, who is leading the organization's fundraising and donor engagement, as well as NPower's growing partnerships with various local, state, and federal government agencies.

"NPower is well positioned to ambitiously balance scale while delivering real impact to the communities it serves," says NPower's Chief External Relations Officer, Steve Ragan. "Our new 2030 roadmap details how we are reimagining and evolving our work."

Looking ahead, throughout 2024, NPower will announce new programming and support for students throughout its tech training programs, including a new learning model that will create differentiated pathways tailored to each learner's needs and interests.

"We don't believe there is a shortage of tech talent, rather there is a lack of effective training programs, professional development opportunities, and clear pathways to tech careers for under-resourced youth and veterans," continued Ceccarelli. "And our mission is to close that gap, so that we can accelerate economic mobility and build more generational wealth through tech jobs across the U.S."

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. Led by a diverse team, the organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands into 12 new markets by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org .

