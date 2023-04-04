National Volunteer Month: Assisted Living Locators Franchisees

Volunteer To Improve Seniors' Quality Of Life

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a no cost nationwide senior placement and referral service, is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for seniors in communities across the country. During National Volunteer Month and year-round, Assisted Living Locators 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, volunteer their time and resources to make a positive impact on the lives of seniors.

"Advocating for seniors is the heart of our business," said Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators Founder & Brand President. "At Assisted Living Locators, giving back to our senior community is part of our company culture. Our advisors are making a difference by volunteering and contributing to a variety of charitable efforts to support seniors and improve their quality of life."

Olea noted that Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors provide a no-cost service to help find quality, top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care.

"We hope to educate our local communities about aging issues of social isolation and loneliness, and share the meaningful ways we help," explained Olea. "Our involvement also includes thousands of hours assisting the seniors with locating care options without any compensation. We encourage franchisees to be a tremendous force of good in their communities."

Joanne Wigod, Assisted Living Locators Northern Baltimore, is a medical foster for Animal Allies Rescue Foundation. As a volunteer, she brings her bully mix dog, George, to visit senior communities' residents. She also helps seniors find homes for their pets when they are no longer able to care of them.

Carolyn Marengere, Assisted Living Locators Metro Detroit, works with Meals On Wheels and recently made hundreds of cards to be delivered with senior meals on Valentine's Day.

Allison Gulledge, Assisted Living Locators Triangle, NC, is a core member of Dementia Capable CARES education team. As part of this initiative, she has trained local businesses including the county library, city bus system, and restaurants to better serve their aging population.

"At Assisted Living Locators, taking care of others is who we are," said Olea. "We hope to inspire others to volunteer and support a senior's well-being."

For more information on Assisted Living Locators no cost, senior placement and referral service, call 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com .

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators