National Voter Registration Day 2024 Shattering Records

From Election Officials to Media Companies, Nonprofits, and Celebrity Voices, Efforts to Register Voters Underway Across the Nation

NOTE: Online version of this release will be updated throughout the day with late-breaking news.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, September 17, Americans unite in a powerful celebration of democracy as part of National Voter Registration Day 2024 – the nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to ensuring that every eligible American has the opportunity to register to vote ahead of the fast-approaching elections. The number of major national partners supporting the holiday has grown dramatically, by 42%, since the last presidential election. The number of local community partners grew by 18%, setting another record. The holiday is a unique collaboration between election officials, media companies, celebrity voices, nonprofits, and community partners across the nation.

United States Capitol with National Voter Registration Day Sticker

"We're glad to have every major election official association backing the holiday to instill confidence in the voting process and help more Americans get registered for this record-breaking year," states Sec. of State Steve Simon of Minnesota, who co-chairs the holiday's Steering Committee with Sec. Michael Adams of Kentucky. "We applaud NASS, NASED, Election Center, and the EAC for being a driving force behind the holiday. Their leadership helps cement the holiday as a time for all Americans, regardless of party, to come together and celebrate our democracy." The holiday also received a White House proclamation Monday and a bi-partisan resolution from the U.S. Senate in July.

Media partners are helping to amplify the holiday as well. Google kicked off the day with a special Google Doodle that links to the various state registration sites. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and others are promoting voter registration links in their apps. Microsoft is promoting the holiday online and on its huge, cube-shaped Time Square display. iHeartMedia, Estrella MediaCo, and numerous station partners of the National Association of Broadcasters are running PSAs on radio and television to amplify the holiday's message in difficult to reach communities. "We're glad to do our part to help more Americans register to vote as part of this nonpartisan celebration of our democracy," states Jacqueline Hernandez, interim CEO of MediaCo.

Meanwhile, a wide array of actors, musicians, sports figures, influencers, and other public figures are leveraging their fan bases and social media reach to further amplify the holiday and register voters. Along with shout-outs from Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Stephen Colbert, Kerry Washington, Jon Dretto, DJ Questlove, Steph Curry, Rhiannon Giddens, and the Broadway company of Hamilton are encouraging their fans and followers to register to vote. Anika Noni Rose, Michael Ealy, Estelle, and others are part of an ICON MANN video released today. Many more public figures are expected to join the chorus as the day goes on.

"We are elated to have such record-breaking participation this year," states National Voter Registration Day's Campaign Director, Chyann Sapp. "With 152 Premier Partners, from media companies to election official organizations and national nonprofits, we've seen more participation than ever. We're also breaking records with over 5,400 Community Partners, including local nonprofits, LWV chapters, libraries, colleges, and others, that are helping register voters in their own communities." Previous records set in 2020 were 107 and 4,589 respectively.

National Voter Registration Day brings needed attention to the voter registration process ahead of state registration deadlines. State deadlines vary from 30 days to the Election Day in states with Same-Day Registration. However, event organizers encourage voters to not wait. Registering early is the best way to ensure you are ready for elections in November. Eligible voters can go to Vote.gov to register or update their registration.

About National Voter Registration Day: The holiday is made possible by the collaborative effort of partners across a diverse array of industries and fields. Key financial sponsors of the 2024 event include Aflac, American Property Owners Alliance, CAA, Carnegie Corporation of NY, Civic Responsibility Project, Google, Levi Strauss & Co., Microsoft, Paramount, National Association of Realtors, Room & Board, Target, and the Wallace Coulter Foundation. The holiday is managed by Nonprofit VOTE.

SOURCE National Voter Registration Day