Nationally Recognized Design and Engineering Firm, ISG, Announces CEO and Leadership Adjustments

Joining ISG in 1993, Chad quickly earned the position of CEO|President in 2001 and set about leading a family-firm established in 1973 to the 315+ professionals, 100% ESOP, multi-office, multi-discipline, multi-state, national business ISG is today. ISG's competitive advantage related to hunger and drive, talent acquisition, and willingness to change is constantly reinforced at every level, and was a guiding factor in discussions that led to the growth-based decision. Chad was intimately focused on furthering the firm's dynamic nature when working toward the adjusted structure.

"This is such an exciting time for ISG. I felt that it was important to continue to reinforce our dynamic, growth-oriented business philosophy, and maintaining the CEO position since 2001 started to feel like it didn't reflect the trajectory we are truly on," explains Chad.

"The best way for ISG to continue its rise is to recognize that some lanes need to be opened up for fully-committed, skilled, and ambitious leaders to take the firm to even greater heights. Along with not being static, one of ISG's greatest attributes has been an old-school and hard-working, yet youthful and relatable leadership mentality. I'm turning 50 years old this April, and we feel that the best of both worlds is to maintain the drive that has gotten ISG to where it is today and will propel the firm to new heights. I will also now have the opportunity to provide assistance where desired and work in a new capacity with the greatest group of leaders I've ever known," affirms Chad.

Operating as a one-firm profit center to keep emphasis on solutions provided to markets, i.e. industries, and not solely geographical areas or service groups, Lynn, David, and Derek have all contributed to ISG's success over the years. Collectively, these leaders have served on the firm Board of Directors, led and/or opened offices within ISG's Midwest physical footprint, and taken an active role in industry organizations and community efforts, including volunteer and philanthropic pursuits.

Lynn has been a guiding force in the firm's evolutions since he started in 2004. His competitive personality is complemented with humility and responsibility, which has allowed Lynn to take ISG and influential projects to great heights. For the past five years, Lynn worked alongside Chad during pivotal firm activities, including key acquisitions and ISG's transition to a 100% ESOP structure. Such activities, dedication, and strengths provided a natural pathway and transition into his role as CEO.

David, serving as President, will work to positively build upon ISG's growth and multi-market, multi-disciplinary structure. Since joining the firm nearly 10 years ago, David has provided truly inspiring leadership to critical market plans and cultivated internal and external relationships that will prove invaluable in his new role.

Derek's business acumen and fearless devotion to the firm have allowed him to serve in a strategic capacity since opening ISG's Des Moines office in 2014. With a direct understanding of the need for contextual design-based principles and an empathetic mindset when developing relationships, Derek will emphasize ISG's key competitive advantages while directly supporting employee owner growth.

About ISG

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 46 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 315+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines, providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work for, and market excellence leader in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, and has earned spots on numerous Top Workplace and project recognition lists. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

