Nation's Fastest Growing Online Therapy Provider Uwill Acquires L.A.-Based Mental Health Startup

Uwill now reaches 3 million students at more than 400 colleges worldwide

NATICK, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the nation's fastest-growing mental health and wellness provider, today announced the acquisition of Virtual Care Group , which delivers telehealth and wellness support to students at more than 100 colleges. Uwill already serves more than 2 million students at 300 institutions in 50 states and 40 countries.

"Virtual Care Group has a well-earned reputation as a trusted partner for college leaders and students alike," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "Together, our reach, popularity, and digital capabilities meet the needs of any college in the world."

According to the American College Health Association (ACHA), an estimated 77 percent of college students now struggle with mental health. However, research suggests that half of students with a mental health condition never access care, and a third of students report that they do not know who, or where to turn while experiencing a mental health crisis.

The acquisition of Virtual Care Group comes during a period of rapid growth for Uwill, which ranks among the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the nation and was recognized as an Inc. 2023 Best in Business Award winner. Founded in 2020 to help campus counseling centers respond to overwhelming student demand, the company pioneered a "matching" platform that immediately connects students with a therapist that they choose to book an appointment in less than five minutes.

The Virtual Care Group's platform is currently implemented in public two-year community colleges, as well as private colleges and universities of all sizes and types. Founded by serial entrepreneur Danny Zusman, who also founded Adcamp, acquired in 2014.

"This acquisition marks a significant achievement for the digital mental health sector within higher education," stated Danny Zusman, founder and CEO of Virtual Care Group. "Through the integration of our extensive nationwide reach with Uwill's focused technological investments, we aim to enhance the support and resources available to the students, faculty, and staff we are dedicated to serving."

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. In 2020, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform which allows students to take charge of their mental health by selecting a counselor right for them. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, real-time data, and support. Uwill provides a cost-effective complement to on-campus resources and partners with more than 300 colleges including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, Morgan State University, and Seton Hall University.

