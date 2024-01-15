Nation's Largest School Choice Week Fair to Take Place in Las Vegas, Features 80+ Schools

News provided by

National School Choice Week

15 Jan, 2024, 03:45 ET

Celebration to feature remarks from National School Choice Awareness Foundation Chairman and CEO Andrew Campanella; Valeria Gurr, Senior Fellow at AFC; and Assemblywomen Heidi Kasama & Danielle Gallant

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas will be the spot of one of the nation's largest celebrations this School Choice Week. The annual Las Vegas School Choice Fair returns on Saturday, Jan. 20, featuring dozens of school booths, inspiring speakers, free snacks and kid-friendly fun, and practical support for hundreds of Nevada families in their school search.

The all-inclusive school fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IPEC Las Vegas. Nearly 2,000 parents and students will step through the Center's doors to explore more than 80 local school options and community resource vendors at the fair, from after-school tutoring to public school options.

Besides educational resources, the fair offers fun and entertainment for the whole family, including superheroes, a photo booth, balloon twisting, face painting, music, and free salty and savory snacks and lemonade. Each of the fair's booths will feature an activity or freebie, such as a sticker or candy, for children, encouraging families to visit many vendors.

Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of La Federación Americana para los Niños and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, projects of the American Federation for Children and National School Choice Awareness Foundation, respectively.

Keynote remarks from Andrew Campanella, Chairman and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, will add to the fun, aiming to inspire students to be lifelong learners, as well as inspiring remarks from longtime Las Vegas fair organizer Valeria Gurr.

The fair will be the largest school choice celebration in Nevada as School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27) kicks off nationwide, connecting parents with local options and giving schools the opportunity to showcase what makes them a good fit for families. In addition to the Las Vegas School Fair, more than 200 celebrations will take place in schools and homes throughout Nevada.

"We do this event every year, and the level of attendance shows how much families in Nevada want to have school options. As an advocate and activist in my community I'm not surprised to see that have received a record number of registrations from families in Las Vegas seeking more educational opportunities, and we are thrilled to not only host this event, but to observe its increasing popularity," said Valeria Gurr, Senior Fellow at the American Federation for Children and head of the Nevada School Choice Coalition.

"Nevada ranks near the bottom regarding education, and I think Nevada can do better. Like many families, I decided to enroll my children in private schools to gain access to a better quality of education; not all parents have that same opportunity. This is why I advocate for policies empowering other parents to make the best decisions for their children. I am a strong proponent of expanding school choice programs for parents," said Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant.

"The fight for school choice in Nevada is more important than ever as students and teachers struggle to overcome failing and unsafe schools. Governor Joe Lombardo is committed to expanding educational opportunities and I am proud to stand with him on this crucial issue. With the support of Nevada families, we can ensure a better future for children across our state,"  said Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama.

The Las Vegas School Choice Fair is planned by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, a project of the American Federation for Children. The IPEC Las Vegas is located at 6590 Bermuda Rd, and parking is free.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at lasvegasschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Can School Searching be Fun? Eighth Annual School Choice Expo Aims to Prove It Can Be

Can School Searching be Fun? Eighth Annual School Choice Expo Aims to Prove It Can Be

A highly-anticipated school fair returns this year, offering parents a chance to choose a great school from an ever-expanding list of options in...
50+ Schools to Participate in Albuquerque School Fair during School Choice Week

50+ Schools to Participate in Albuquerque School Fair during School Choice Week

Looking for a new school to call home? A free public charter school fair in Albuquerque during School Choice Week will be jam-packed with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.