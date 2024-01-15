Nation's Largest School Choice Week Fair to Take Place in Las Vegas, Features 80+ Schools

Celebration to feature remarks from National School Choice Awareness Foundation Chairman and CEO Andrew Campanella; Valeria Gurr, Senior Fellow at AFC; and Assemblywomen Heidi Kasama & Danielle Gallant

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas will be the spot of one of the nation's largest celebrations this School Choice Week. The annual Las Vegas School Choice Fair returns on Saturday, Jan. 20, featuring dozens of school booths, inspiring speakers, free snacks and kid-friendly fun, and practical support for hundreds of Nevada families in their school search.

The all-inclusive school fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IPEC Las Vegas. Nearly 2,000 parents and students will step through the Center's doors to explore more than 80 local school options and community resource vendors at the fair, from after-school tutoring to public school options.

Besides educational resources, the fair offers fun and entertainment for the whole family, including superheroes, a photo booth, balloon twisting, face painting, music, and free salty and savory snacks and lemonade. Each of the fair's booths will feature an activity or freebie, such as a sticker or candy, for children, encouraging families to visit many vendors.

Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of La Federación Americana para los Niños and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, projects of the American Federation for Children and National School Choice Awareness Foundation, respectively.

Keynote remarks from Andrew Campanella, Chairman and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, will add to the fun, aiming to inspire students to be lifelong learners, as well as inspiring remarks from longtime Las Vegas fair organizer Valeria Gurr.

The fair will be the largest school choice celebration in Nevada as School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27) kicks off nationwide, connecting parents with local options and giving schools the opportunity to showcase what makes them a good fit for families. In addition to the Las Vegas School Fair, more than 200 celebrations will take place in schools and homes throughout Nevada.

"We do this event every year, and the level of attendance shows how much families in Nevada want to have school options. As an advocate and activist in my community I'm not surprised to see that have received a record number of registrations from families in Las Vegas seeking more educational opportunities, and we are thrilled to not only host this event, but to observe its increasing popularity," said Valeria Gurr, Senior Fellow at the American Federation for Children and head of the Nevada School Choice Coalition.

"Nevada ranks near the bottom regarding education, and I think Nevada can do better. Like many families, I decided to enroll my children in private schools to gain access to a better quality of education; not all parents have that same opportunity. This is why I advocate for policies empowering other parents to make the best decisions for their children. I am a strong proponent of expanding school choice programs for parents," said Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant.

"The fight for school choice in Nevada is more important than ever as students and teachers struggle to overcome failing and unsafe schools. Governor Joe Lombardo is committed to expanding educational opportunities and I am proud to stand with him on this crucial issue. With the support of Nevada families, we can ensure a better future for children across our state," said Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama.

The Las Vegas School Choice Fair is planned by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, a project of the American Federation for Children. The IPEC Las Vegas is located at 6590 Bermuda Rd, and parking is free.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at lasvegasschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week