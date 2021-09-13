Nation's Leading Neighborhood Pet Retailer, Pet Supplies Plus, Expands Offerings to Include Prescription Products

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the nation's leading pet retail franchise, continues to make good on its promise of convenience to pet owners everywhere. The neighborhood-favorite brand has officially expanded its offerings to include prescription pet medications and food. Available online, this expanded array of products allows Pet Supplies Plus to continue to meet evolving pet parent needs – truly becoming a one-stop shop for busy pet owners.

Pet Supplies Plus will offer Hill's Prescription Diet, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, flea and tick treatments, heartworm medications and more, with brand name and generic prescription options available. By working with Vetsource®, a pet health company that provides innovative pharmacy, technology and business services and one of the only major pharmacies that partners closely with veterinarians, Pet Supplies Plus is helping ensure pet owners and their beloved pets remain under the supervision of their veterinarian and receive the care and products they need.

"Our team – which is filled with animal lovers – understands firsthand how pets truly become a member of each family. Providing online ordering of prescription medications and food is just another way we're enhancing our offerings for each and every pet," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "Our neighbors already know they can trust us to provide quality food, treats, toys, beds and everything else necessary for pets, but now we can take that a step further and really help put pet owners in touch with specially formulated prescription diets, medication and more to keep their furry friends safe and healthy."

Prescription orders placed online through Pet Supplies Plus are routed to the pet's veterinarian for electronic processing through Vetsource.

"Since Vetsource was founded, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to supporting veterinary practices with tools and technology that make their lives easier and ultimately help them focus on providing quality pet care," said Kurt Green, president and CEO of Vetsource, based in Portland, Ore. "By enabling electronic approval of prescription orders placed through Pet Supplies Plus, we're able to ensure veterinarians have visibility into whether pet owners are receiving the prescription products their pets need and adhering to therapy recommendations."

As a fully licensed pharmacy in all 50 states, Vetsource acquires medications safely and directly from pharmaceutical companies. Each prescription passes through industry-leading safety checks conducted by Vetsource's pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, all of whom are trained in veterinary pharmacology. This provides an unparalleled level of expertise and ensures neighbors receive prescription products that are safe and appropriate for their pets.

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of made-in-the-USA pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and a bakery case are also available in-store at many locations. Neighbors can now fill prescriptions online, and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Choosing local is easy, whether neighbors shop in-store or online. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with over 560 locations in 36 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

