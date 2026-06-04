Nations Roof Acquires Grizzly Commercial Roofing

Founded by Clint Baer and Phil Devey, Grizzly Commercial Roofing has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship, responsive service, and trusted relationships with their clients throughout the region. The company specializes in commercial roofing installation, repairs, maintenance, and project support across a variety of commercial and industrial environments.

The acquisition significantly strengthens Nations Roof's presence across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, expanding the company's ability to support regional and national account customers with local responsiveness, experienced leadership, and scalable service capabilities. The addition of Grizzly Commercial Roofing also creates substantial opportunities to further grow Nations Roof's service and national account programs throughout the region.

"From our earliest conversations with the Nations Roof team, it was clear that our companies share the same values around people, quality, safety, and long-term customer relationships," said Clint Baer and Phil Devey, Co-Founders of Grizzly Commercial Roofing. "We're proud of the team and reputation we've built at Grizzly, and we're excited for what this next chapter creates for both our employees and customers moving forward."

By combining Grizzly's strong regional presence and client relationships with Nations Roof's national platform, customers will benefit from expanded resources, additional service capabilities, and greater support for multi-site and portfolio-based roofing programs.

"We're excited to welcome Clint, Phil, and the entire Grizzly team to the Nations Roof family," said Robby Speights, Chief Executive Officer of Nations Roof. "They've built a highly respected company with a strong team, a great strategic location, and trusted customer relationships throughout the Gulf Coast region. Just as importantly, their culture and values align with ours, which is always a non-negotiable for Nations Roof. The addition of Grizzly Commercial Roofing creates tremendous upside for expanding our service capabilities and continuing to grow our national account programs throughout the region."

The company will operate as Grizzly Commercial Roofing, a Nations Roof Company, and existing customer relationships and contacts will remain unchanged.

About Nations Roof LLC

Nations Roof is a B2B commercial roofing contractor serving customers nationwide through more than 40 locations and over 100 service crews. From repairs and maintenance to replacements and emergency response, we deliver manufacturer-certified, warranty-compliant roofing services backed by a 24/7/365 National Service Center and an industry-leading 0.47 EMR safety rating. Nations Roof helps customers protect their properties with responsive local service, national coverage, and trusted results. Learn more at www.nationsroof.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marianna Bryce | VP of Marketing | [email protected] | (251) 421-9881

MERGERS & ACQUISTIONS CONTACT

Eoin Green | VP of Mergers & Acquisitions | [email protected]

SOURCE Nations Roof, LLC