Nations Technologies Selects QuickLogic's ArcticPro eFPGA to Power its Next Generation Low Power IoT SoC

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that its ArcticPro™ embedded FPGA (eFPGA) has been selected by Nations Technologies in Shenzhen, China for its next-generation low power IoT System-on-Chip (SoC). Nations Technologies selected QuickLogic's ArcticPro eFPGA technology due to its ease of implementation, ultra-low power consumption and to maximize the addressable market for its new SoC design.

The inherent flexibility of ArcticPro eFPGA enables unique post-manufacturing design flexibility that significantly expands the applications and use cases for SoCs. ArcticPro eFPGA also provides Nations Technologies with a degree of "future proofing" by making it possible for the SoC to support new functions as the IoT market and customer requirements evolves. With these benefits, Nations Technologies can improve the leverage it gets from its R&D investments.

"The IoT market is large and fragmented," said Jay Liang, VP of engineering at Nations Technologies. "By adding QuickLogic's ultra-low power eFPGA technology we can gain a high degree of flexibility, which allows us to build a single SoC capable of addressing many applications. In addition, we can add new functionality as customer needs evolve. Both of these factors leverage the investment we make in building the SoC and allow us to maximize its value."

"Nations Technologies is a leader in China's IC design industry," said Mao Wang, director of product marketing at QuickLogic Corporation. "This design win is a testament to the benefits provided by our eFPGA technology, especially as it relates to the huge and rapidly growing IoT space."

About ArcticPro

Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology offers SoC designers and architects the ability to quickly and easily achieve post-production design flexibility in SoCs. Additionally, QuickLogic's eFPGA IP can increase overall system performance and decrease power consumption. QuickLogic delivers a complete solution including hard IP, Aurora™ EDA software, and hardware acceleration blocks.

About Nations Technologies

Nations Technologies Co., Ltd. (GEM: 300077) is a leader in commercial security applications and provider of chips and solutions for network identity security, smart card, MCU, trusted computing, RCC and mobile security innovation products, low-power Bluetooth, non-connected and corresponding solutions. The company also has a national post-doctoral research station, and more than 1,000 domestic and foreign patents.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks and ArcticPro is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

