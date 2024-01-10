Nation's Top Military Spouse Friendly® Employers Announced

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2003, Military Friendly® has set the standard for companies nationwide. This year's Military Spouse Friendly® Employers list can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com/MSFE2024 and will be published in the 2024 Winter issue of Military Spouse® Magazine.

The Adecco Group, Combined a Chubb Company, Power Home Remodeling, AMERICAN SYSTEMS, and Army & Air Force Exchange Service earned the #1 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer ranking within their respective revenue categories.

Nations Top Military Spouse Friendly Employers Announced for 2024 Post this

USAA, UnitedHealth Group, Rocket Companies, Verizon, Windstream Holdings, Lowe's Companies Inc., Cushman & Wakefield, Merck & Co. Inc., and Travelers round out the Top 10 in the "$5 Billion and Over" category.

"For 21 years, the Adecco Group has proudly served the military spouse community inside and outside of our workplace. As we celebrate this milestone, we are doubling down on our commitment to invest in the education and employment needs of military spouse talent. Their service and skill sets are invaluable, and we know firsthand the positive impact these talented individuals have on America's business community," said Joyce Russell, President, Adecco Group US Foundation.

"We celebrate and honor employers who proudly bear the badge of Military Spouse Friendly® Employer. These forward-thinking organizations not only recognize the sacrifices military spouses make but also embrace the invaluable contributions they bring to the workforce. Being designated as Military Spouse Friendly® is not just an award, it's a commitment to fostering a workplace culture that appreciates resilience, adaptability, and unwavering dedication," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®.

Awardees recognize the importance of identifying and supporting military spouses/dependents in their workforce. The most common methods they have found to be successful include utilizing voluntary-based questionnaires during the hiring process and annually to all employees, organizing military social events, military holidays recognition programs, and implementing employee resource or assistance programs that address the unique needs of military spouses. These employers are creating a positive trend toward inclusive environments and acknowledging the unique contributions of military spouses and dependents within the corporate landscape.

For further information on the Military Spouse Friendly® Employers list, visit https://www.militaryfriendly.com/msfe2024/

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Only about 15 organizations competed for the Military Friendly® designation upon its founding in 2003. Today, that number is over 1,500. Military Friendly® ratings are owned and produced by Viqtory Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001. They are not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.MilitaryFriendly.com. Data calculations are evaluated for completeness and accuracy by a third party evaluation platform.

SOURCE Military Friendly