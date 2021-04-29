Nation's Top-Producing Land Agents Recognized by Realtors® Land Institute APEX Awards Program

RLI recognized Dean Saunders, ALC, with SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler in Florida, with the program's most coveted and prestigious award, the APEX 2020 Top National Producer.

RLI is also proud to recognize the accomplishments of the APEX 2020 National Broker of The Year recipients in each of the following eight distinct land categories:

Ag Land Sales – Crops: Skye Root , ALC, Root Agricultural Advisory, Idaho

– Crops: , ALC, Root Agricultural Advisory, Ag Land Sales – Ranches: Todd Renfrew , ALC, California Outdoor Properties, Inc., California

– Ranches: , ALC, California Outdoor Properties, Inc., Recreational Land Sales: Todd Crosby , ALC, Crosby Land Company, Inc., South Carolina

, ALC, Crosby Land Company, Inc., Timberland Sales: Clint Flowers , ALC, National Land Realty, Alabama

, ALC, National Land Realty, Commercial Land Sales: Matt Davis , ALC, Cushman & Wakefield, California

, ALC, Cushman & Wakefield, Residential Land Sales: Ryan Sampson , ALC, Eshenbaugh Land Company, Florida

, ALC, Eshenbaugh Land Company, Auction Land Sales: Steve Bruere , Peoples Company of Indianola, Iowa

, Peoples Company of Agribusiness: Randall Upchurch , Southeastern Land Group LLC, Alabama

Agribusiness is the newest category in the APEX Awards, added in 2021 to recognize agents for the sale of land along with any value-added agricultural operations.

RLI also awarded Geoff Hurdle, ALC, of Hurdle Land & Realty in Tennessee with the APEX 2020 Wrangler Award for largest number of transaction sides closed in 2020.

All applicants must be members of RLI and have at least four million dollars of qualifying dollar volume in closed land sales in 2020. Each applicant was also recognized as part of the RLI APEX 2020 Producers Club with the twenty highest producing applicants awarded as an APEX 2020 Top Twenty National Producer.

For the first time in the history of the awards program, RLI recognized a female, Nancy Surak, ALC, of Land Advisors Organization in Tampa, FL, in the APEX Top Twenty National Producers.

"The APEX 2020 Award Winners are the cream of the crop when it comes to conducting land transactions. RLI is proud to be partnered with The Land Report for the fourth year now to give these land agents the national industry recognition as a top-producer that they deserve," said RLI's CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, about the program.

"In just four years, the RLI APEX Awards Program has established itself as the gold standard for real estate professionals who specialize in land," says Eric O'Keefe, editor of The Land Report.

The APEX Awards Program celebrated its fourth year by tripling in size since its inception, with 140 applicants totaling a combined $3.5 billion in qualifying transaction volume. All land professionals recognized as part of the RLI APEX Awards Program are active members of RLI. The 2020 APEX Top 20 Award winners were ranked within the top 20 applicants by qualifying production volume, starting at around $49M in production volume. For more information on the award winners, make sure to get a copy of The Land Report, one of the industry's leading magazines for landowners and land professionals, which will be publicizing the top winners in their upcoming spring 2021 issue. All land real estate professionals are invited to join RLI and apply to the prestigious APEX Awards Program next year. Learn more at rliland.com.

About the Realtors® Land Institute

The Realtors® Land Institute, "The Voice of Land," continually strives to maintain its status as the acknowledged leader for all matters pertaining to the land real estate profession. RLI endeavors to remain the essential membership organization for the extraordinary real estate professionals who broker, lease, sell, develop, and manage our most precious resource: the land. The Realtors® Land Institute provides the expertise, camaraderie, and valuable resources that are the foundation for all land real estate professionals to become the best in the business. For more information, visit rliland.com or call 800.441.5263. It's the best time to join the best!

About The Land Report

The Land Report magazine provides news, information, and insight into America's land for existing and potential landowners. The Land Report profiles passionate landowners, identifies investment opportunities, explains ways to improve and conserve land, provides legislation updates, and highlights outdoor gear and equipment. For more information visit LandReport.com.

