Nation's Top Suicide Prevention and Veterinary Medical Organizations Partner to Release New Resource for Colleges of Veterinary Medicine

"The tragedy of suicide echoes throughout an organization," said AAVMC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew T. Maccabe . "This toolkit provides a best-practices approach to effectively managing the impact of suicide on our academic communities. We're grateful to the experts in the AFSP, AVMA, and other leaders in our profession who have helped create this important toolkit, and we hope that all of our colleges and schools will take full advantage of this excellent resource."

Developed by experts in veterinary medicine, suicide prevention, and survivors of suicide loss in the veterinary medical community, this free toolkit includes:

best practices for how school administrators and staff should respond in the immediate aftermath of a suicide;

guidance on helping students, faculty, and staff cope in the short- and long-term;

tips on working with the media and community partners such as the coroner's office, local police departments, funeral directors, faith leaders, and mental health professionals;

tools for deciding how to safely memorialize students;

important information on how to identify and support members of the community who may be vulnerable and reduce the risk of suicide contagion.

"This toolkit addresses many of the questions that schools have following a suicide death, while also giving them a framework through which to effectively respond to students' questions and needs, said AVMA President, Dr. John Howe. "Collaborating with AFSP, provided the expertise and insight necessary in the development of these tools and AAVMC's reach within the colleges and schools gives us confidence that they will make a significant difference in the future of veterinary medicine.

"Veterinary student mental health is an important component in any school's strategy to support students' health and professional growth. Because suicide loss survivors can develop elevated risk of suicide if not appropriately supported, postvention is a critical component of suicide prevention. The appropriate handling of the aftermath of a suicide often paves the way for effective prevention strategies to be developed and employed at the next phase after the grief period," said Dr. Christine Moutier, AFSP chief medical officer.

This launch coincides with the American Veterinary Medical Association's 6th Annual Veterinary Wellbeing Summit in Chicago, IL., in which AFSP and AAVMC are both taking part.

To view the toolkit: https://afsp.org/veterinarians

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report , and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

About the American Veterinary Medical Association

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), founded in 1863, is one of the oldest and largest veterinary medical organizations in the world, with more than 95,000 member veterinarians worldwide engaged in a wide variety of professional activities and dedicated to the art and science of veterinary medicine.

About the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges

The Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) is a nonprofit membership organization working to protect and improve the health and welfare of animals, people and the environment around the world by advancing academic veterinary medicine. Members include 50 accredited veterinary medical colleges in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia, Asia and New Zealand.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention