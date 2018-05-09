Nationwide Romaine Outbreak Numbers Continue to Rise

Marler Clark filed the first lawsuit as a result of the outbreak against Freshway INC. the supplier for Panera Bread in New Jersey. Marler Clark has filed two additional lawsuits, one in Pennsylvania against Freshway and a third in Arizona against Red Lobster.

"I am hoping through the litigation to track the E. coil contamination to its source in Yuma. If we can find the source and the cause, we may well be able to prevent a similar outbreak in the future," said Bill Marler, managing partner at Marler Clark.

Bill Marler has been at the VTEC conference this past week in Florence, Italy with the top representatives of the CDC, FDA, and world experts on E. coli. Bill was a keynote speaker at the conference, outlining his 25 years of E. coli litigation experience.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation's leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $600 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John's. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

