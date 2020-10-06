Native American Bank Enhances Digital Presence with Jack Henry & Associates

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its Jack Henry Banking® division announced today that Denver-based Native American Bank is improving the digital experience for both customers and employees by adding digital account opening and a mobile app for employees to access branch banking functionality from anywhere.

As the only national American Indian-owned certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in the country, Native American Bank is dedicated to providing comprehensive banking services to a community often overlooked by traditional financial institutions. To support this initiative, the bank is expanding its partnership with Jack Henry to offer JHA OpenAnywhereTM for digital account opening, and Branch Anywhere TM to provide bankers with easy, secure mobile access to the core and other integrated solutions. These new digital services offer both self-service and banker assisted services. Customers and prospects will be able to open new accounts in minutes, and service representatives can meet more complex needs from any location.

Thomas Ogaard, president and CEO of Native American Bank, explained, "For many of our customers and prospects, it's easily a 60-mile round trip to the branch, making it difficult and inconvenient to complete their banking needs. With Jack Henry, we are gaining the sophisticated technology needed to make banking more accessible. We already partnered with Jack Henry for our core, so we were confident that the company's combination of modern technology, open culture, and exceptional, reliable service would make them the ideal fit to further our mission. I'm proud to say that today, financial services are more readily available to the Native American community than ever before."

Native American Bank recently opened a new branch location in the heart of Denver. The branch offers comprehensive self-service options, including a technology bar with tablets. Branch Anywhere TM powers these tablets and digital devices, empowering bankers with the freedom to leave their desks and help customers where they are. Ogaard continued, "With Jack Henry's enterprise mobile solution, we are modernizing the branch experience and making customer interactions more efficient and meaningful, allowing our staff to spend more time building and expanding relationships and less time on manual processes or paperwork."

Stacey Zengel, senior vice president of Jack Henry & Associates and president of Jack Henry Banking, stated, "Native American Bank encompasses what community banking is all about: helping consumers and businesses better manage their finances. We are proud to expand our partnership with the bank as it leverages our advanced digital account opening and branch mobility solutions to provide more convenient options for its customers. We support Native American Bank in its mission to improve banking and financial wellness across its community."

