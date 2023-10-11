Native Des Moines resident opens Top Rail Fence in Iowa

Local owners Bret and Jill Staples will provide fast and reliable fence contracting services to the residents of the greater Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, today announced the grand opening of its first location in Iowa, serving the greater Des Moines area. The location is owned by Bret and Jill Staples.

The couple had previously introduced themselves and their new Top Rail Fence Des Moines location at the Iowa Association of Realtors Annual Convention at the Marriot Downtown on Sept. 26–28.

Top Rail Fence Des Moines owner Bret Staples will provide fast and reliable fence contracting services to residents in metro Des Moines, Iowa.

"One of the best things about opening a new business in Des Moines is the opportunity to network with other home service businesses in the area to ensure everyone's success," owner Bret Staples said. "I'm encouraged by the fact that I can take what I've learned over the course of my career to grow my own business, my way, and without the obstacles that come from working within a larger organization."

Staples has more than 20 years of experience in sales and leadership roles working for such companies as McKesson and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. He spent most of his career building successful sales teams, developing business plans and executing strategic objectives for growth in the diagnostic testing market.

Top Rail Fence Des Moines isn't his first dip into entrepreneurship, either. He once owned an Anytime Fitness franchise but sold it to his partner prior to a move out of state. Staples is from West Des Moines and has spent most of his life in the area but left to pursue career opportunities in Michigan.

Staples said he enjoys being back in Des Moines and can't wait to renew his relationships within the area's business community.

"Jill and I love Des Moines because it has great people that truly care about one another," he said. "It's a high-growth city with flourishing suburbs. And the people moving into these areas need contractors who will quickly respond to their needs and pay attention to detail. We want to be the fencing company that fulfills these needs and provide a high quality fence with superior customer service."

The Staples have been married for more than 30 years and have two grown sons, Hunter, 24, and Spencer, 21.

Top Rail Fence Des Moines will serve the residents of Altoona, Ames, Ankeny, Booneville, Clive, Des Moines, Grimes, Indianola, Johnston, Lovington, Marquisville, Saylorville, Spring Hill, Summerset, Swanwood, Urbandale, Waukee and West Des Moines, Iowa.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Des Moines, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/des-moines/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

