Native Des Moines resident opens Top Rail Fence in Iowa

News provided by

HomeFront Brands

11 Oct, 2023, 07:03 ET

Local owners Bret and Jill Staples will provide fast and reliable fence contracting services to the residents of the greater Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, today announced the grand opening of its first location in Iowa, serving the greater Des Moines area. The location is owned by Bret and Jill Staples.

The couple had previously introduced themselves and their new Top Rail Fence Des Moines location at the Iowa Association of Realtors Annual Convention at the Marriot Downtown on Sept. 26–28.

Continue Reading
Top Rail Fence Des Moines owner Bret Staples will provide fast and reliable fence contracting services to residents in metro Des Moines, Iowa.
Top Rail Fence Des Moines owner Bret Staples will provide fast and reliable fence contracting services to residents in metro Des Moines, Iowa.

"One of the best things about opening a new business in Des Moines is the opportunity to network with other home service businesses in the area to ensure everyone's success," owner Bret Staples said. "I'm encouraged by the fact that I can take what I've learned over the course of my career to grow my own business, my way, and without the obstacles that come from working within a larger organization."

Staples has more than 20 years of experience in sales and leadership roles working for such companies as McKesson and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. He spent most of his career building successful sales teams, developing business plans and executing strategic objectives for growth in the diagnostic testing market.

Top Rail Fence Des Moines isn't his first dip into entrepreneurship, either. He once owned an Anytime Fitness franchise but sold it to his partner prior to a move out of state. Staples is from West Des Moines and has spent most of his life in the area but left to pursue career opportunities in Michigan.

Staples said he enjoys being back in Des Moines and can't wait to renew his relationships within the area's business community.

"Jill and I love Des Moines because it has great people that truly care about one another," he said. "It's a high-growth city with flourishing suburbs. And the people moving into these areas need contractors who will quickly respond to their needs and pay attention to detail. We want to be the fencing company that fulfills these needs and provide a high quality fence with superior customer service."

The Staples have been married for more than 30 years and have two grown sons, Hunter, 24, and Spencer, 21.

Top Rail Fence Des Moines will serve the residents of Altoona, Ames, Ankeny, Booneville, Clive, Des Moines, Grimes, Indianola, Johnston, Lovington, Marquisville, Saylorville, Spring Hill, Summerset, Swanwood, Urbandale, Waukee and West Des Moines, Iowa.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Des Moines, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/des-moines/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands

Also from this source

Top Rail Fence Austin celebrates grand opening with a "soccer spectacle"

Top Rail Fence Austin celebrates grand opening with a "soccer spectacle"

Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, will host its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 7 with a...
Temporary Wall Systems North Dallas and Fort Worth team up to highlight reusable containment walls at expo

Temporary Wall Systems North Dallas and Fort Worth team up to highlight reusable containment walls at expo

Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will focus on the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.