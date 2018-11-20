Natixis Acts as Joint Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for US$775 Million Ascenty Acquisition Financing in Brazil

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis announced today it acted as Joint Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for the US$775 million financing of a portion of the acquisition of a majority stake in Ascenty LLC by Digital Realty. Ascenty is one of Latin America's largest data center providers with 14 data centers in operation and / or under construction. This transaction is expected to be one of the world's largest data center acquisitions in 2018, and to establish Digital Realty as the leading data center provider in Latin America.

Digital Realty is a leading US-based public data center REIT, and one of the largest data center operators globally. The transaction is valued at approximately US$1.8 billion and funded by a combination of equity and US$775 million in senior secured facilities.

"In 2018, Natixis financed two of Latin America's largest communications infrastructure transactions, validating our client-centric approach and our ability to provide creative financing solutions to a rapidly evolving sector. We look forward to growing our Telecom presence in Latin America," said Santhosh Rao, Head of Telecoms, Americas.

The financing provided for Ascenty marks Natixis' fifteenth infrastructure debt transaction in Latin America over the past two years, including transactions in Mexico, Chile, Peru and Brazil. "The Ascenty acquisition financing furthers Natixis' track record of delivering innovative, high-quality financing solutions to the Latin American market. Our infrastructure approach was effective in maximizing bank market appetite for the transaction despite a volatile financing market and the Brazilian general elections in October," said Aitor Alava, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure Finance, Latin America.

Latin America is a key region in Natixis' international expansion strategy, supporting clients in their global growth. Natixis has been active in Brazil for over 40 years. In the last three years, Natixis has structured and arranged more than 25 transactions in Latin America, having received the Latin American Mandated Lead Arranger of the Year award for 2017 from Power Finance and Risk, 2018 Best Infrastructure Bank: Mexico from LatinFinance and Project Finance International 2018 Bank of the Year Americas.

About Natixis

Natixis is the international corporate and investment banking, asset management, insurance and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, the 2nd-largest banking group in France with 31 million clients spread over two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne.

With more than 21,000 employees, Natixis has a number of areas of expertise that are organized into four main business lines: Asset & Wealth Management, Corporate & Investment Banking, Insurance and Specialized Financial Services.

A global player, Natixis has its own client base of companies, financial institutions and institutional investors as well as the client base of individuals, professionals and small and medium-size businesses of Groupe BPCE's banking networks.

Listed on the Paris stock exchange, it has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio (1) of 10.9 % and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+ / Moody's: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1)Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in .

Figures as at September 30, 2018

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products. https://www.digitalrealty.com/

Press contact

Sean Silva, Prosek Partners

646 818 9122 | ssilva@prosek.com

www.natixis.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/natixis

https://twitter.com/natixis

https://www.youtube.com/user/Natixisvideos

SOURCE Natixis

Related Links

http://www.natixis.com

