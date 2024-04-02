Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking closes $176.6 million financing of a c. 300MW solar PV plant in Peru sponsored by Solarpack, acting as Joint Bookrunner, Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Green Loan Coordinator, and Administrative Agent

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) alongside three other international commercial banks has successfully closed the $176.6 million senior secured green financing for a c. 300 MW solar PV asset in Peru sponsored by Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica S.A.U. ("Solarpack"), a Spain-based global independent power producer. Natixis CIB acted as Joint Bookrunner, Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Green Loan Coordinator, and Administrative Agent.

The transaction will support the construction, operation, and maintenance of the c. 300MW San Martin solar PV plant in southern Peru. The project will be the largest solar PV plant in Peru's history and contribute to the decarbonization of the electric grid, powering the equivalent of 440,000 homes annually. This financing firmly aligns with Natixis CIB's green and sustainability targets and reinforces Natixis CIB's regional and sector expertise and leadership.

Luis Alvargonzalez, Solarpack Chief Financial Officer said, "The closing of this financing once again demonstrates the great confidence that major international financial institutions have in Solarpack's solvency, business model, and management; I want to thank Natixis for all the support and assistance in achieving the final success of this operation."

"Natixis CIB has a proven track record of financing renewable energy infrastructure in the LatAm region. This transaction represents yet another example of how Natixis contributes to support our clients' strategic investments in the region and the energy transition (largest solar PV financing in the history of Peru)," said Aitor Alava, Head of Infrastructure & Energy Finance LatAm at Natixis CIB. "We are proud to support Solarpack in this strategic investment, their largest project financing to date, and look forward to continue supporting them in future financings globally."

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

