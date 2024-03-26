Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking acts as Sole Bookrunner, Syndication Agent, Administrative Agent and Green Loan Coordinator for $900 million Green L/C facility in favor of Invenergy

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) has successfully closed $900 million Green Letter of Credit (L/C) facility in favor of Invenergy Renewables Finance North America (Invenergy). The facility will support Invenergy's growing project development pipeline of large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas. Natixis CIB acted as Sole Bookrunner, Syndication Agent, Administrative Agent and Green Loan Coordinator.

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation, transmission and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland. Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects.

This Green L/C facility is firmly aligned with Natixis CIB's green and sustainability targets and reinforces Natixis CIB's regional and sector expertise and leadership.

"Invenergy continues to bring the most advanced clean energy solutions to market and we are expanding our project portfolio across technologies to meet rising demand," said Meghan Schultz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Invenergy. "The Natixis team has once again provided excellent client service on a significant transaction that demonstrates their long-standing support to Invenergy and those leading the clean energy transition."

"Natixis CIB has a long track record as trade finance and working capital solutions provider in the North American renewable and clean energy generation industry. This facility reinforces Invenergy's ability to execute on an industry-leading project portfolio at a time of historic growth for the Company." said Arnaud Stevens, Managing Director, Head of Global Trade Americas at Natixis CIB. "We are very thankful to Invenergy for their trust in Natixis CIB and for giving us again the opportunity to support its rapidly expanding business."

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

