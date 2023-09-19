Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking announces significant reinforcement of its Global Markets Latin America Sales Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) announced today the appointment of Gerardo Gomez, Andres Bachor, and Guillermo Diez to the LatAm Sales team. They join Jorge Segui and Thomas Maslowski to round out the team based in New York. They will report to Gregory Fage, Head of Macro Sales Americas. The appointments are part of Natixis CIB's global investments in expanding its Emerging Markets and Latin America platforms to diversify offerings for clients worldwide.

Emmanuel Issanchou, Head of Global Markets Americas, Natixis CIB, said: "These key appointments signal Natixis' long-term commitment to emerging markets as the firm continues the expansion of its Latin American operations. Natixis CIB's hire of Gerardo, Andres and Guillermo to its fast-growing Global Markets team marks a decisive step forward in its strategy to serve local and global customers in the region."

Helena Radzyminski, Head of Latin America, Natixis CIB, said: "The appointments of these seasoned professionals mark an important step in taking our Latin American business to the next level. They strengthen our capability to deliver financing and market solutions to our clients."

Gerardo Gomez is an experienced executive in global markets with a focus on fixed income and derivatives. He joins Natixis CIB from BBVA South America, where he was head of corporate derivatives coverage for Brazil and Chile and oversaw project finance derivatives for South America.

Andres Bachor joins from BBVA Securities, where he was part of the LatAm sales team responsible for the development and distribution of Credit, FX and Rate products in the region. Prior to that, he served in the Emerging and Global Markets divisions at Deutsche Bank, Nomura, and Barclays, as well as Banco Galicia based in Buenos Aires.

Guillermo Diez joined Natixis in 2021 in the Institutional & Corporate FX & Cross Assets Derivatives Sales team in Madrid. Prior to that, he was part of Global Corporate Coverage and LatAm FX, Rates & Credit Sales for Deutsche Bank and Santander respectively.

Jorge Segui joined Natixis in June 2021 on the LatAm Sales Desk in New York, covering Financial Institutions throughout the region. He has been committed to the LatAm financial markets for more than 25 years in various trading, sales, and interbank execution roles for institutions in Mexico and the United States.

Thomas Maslowski joined Natixis in 2016 to build asset and liability structuring offerings for Global Markets in order to enhance the firm's client franchise in LatAm. Prior to that, he was part of the Emerging Markets Credit Trading business at Citigroup, focusing on local derivatives and financing solutions for corporates and financial institutions.

Natixis CIB is committed to the LatAm region as a leading provider of Global Markets products and financing solutions. The LatAm Sales team will focus on strengthening and enhancing client activity overall under the global Emerging Markets platform.

