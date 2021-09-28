Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking opens representative office in Chile and names Senior Country Manager

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking has opened a representative office in Chile, following the approval of Chile's financial regulator Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF), and has appointed Roberto Zaldivar as Senior Country Manager as it deepens its commitment to further developing its business in the country and the wider region.

Chile becomes Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking's sixth office in Latin America – with representative offices also in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru - and its tenth office in the Americas. By opening a representative office in Chile, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking aims to deepen its relationships with clients and enhance their access to the bank's global offering.

Roberto Zaldivar is appointed Senior Country Manager in Chile, reporting to Helena Radzyminski, Head of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking's Latin America Platform, having previously worked for Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking as a consultant.

Latin America has been a strategic region for Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking for the past 45 years. Its coverage of the region is managed through its Latin American Platform, based out of New York, with an offer spanning financing – including in infrastructure, mining, aviation, trade & export and acquisition finance - capital markets, debt capital markets and economic & cross asset research. This is complemented by Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking's leading expertise in green & sustainable finance, which is integrated across the product offering to support clients as they adapt their business models to the environmental transition.

Helena Radzyminski, Head of Natixis Corporate & Investment banking's Latin America Platform, said: "We are delighted to deepen our commitment to Chile by opening a representative office and by naming Roberto as Senior Country Manager, as part of our strategy to better support our clients operating in the country."

Biography Roberto Zaldivar

Roberto Zaldivar has close to thirty years of experience in investment banking and corporate finance throughout Chile. Prior to his appointment as Senior Country Manager, Chile, he served as consultant to Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, having previously worked in Scotiabank Chile Debt Capital Markets (DCM) with a focus on local bond offerings and international DCM origination. Prior to that, he served as DCM Head of ABN AMRO Chile and has also held positions with Bank of America and Banco Santander Chile. Roberto holds a Master of Business Administration from IESE, Universidad de Navarra, Barcelona and is a graduate of the Universidad de Chile School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences in Santiago.

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE's networks. Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.4 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.5% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A / Moody's: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in.

Figures as at 30 June 2021

Press contact:

Meredith Zaritheny

Prosek Partners

+1 646.503.6278

[email protected]

SOURCE Natixis

