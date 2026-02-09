Natura Resources Accelerates Path to Advanced Nuclear Reactor Deployment with Strategic Executive Appointments

William "Bill" Jessup joined Natura as Chief Nuclear Officer in December 2025 to lead the company's safety, operations, maintenance, licensing, and regulatory engagement. His experience spans nuclear regulation, commercial plant operations, advanced reactor licensing, and nuclear technology development including leadership roles at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and reactor operations experience with Duke Energy.

Jill McWhirter was named Natura's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer in October 2025 to lead Natura's regulatory, compliance, and governance strategy. McWhirter brings more than 25 years of legal and nuclear energy expertise, including advising clients on advanced reactor development, sponsored research, government funding, and strategic partnerships. She also was formerly a nuclear engineer with Westinghouse.

Jordan Robison was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in September 2025 to oversee project execution and operational strategy as Natura moves from development into deployment of its commercial reactors. Robison has been with the company since 2020, leading the development and deployment of the MSR-1 demonstration system. He previously held technical and engineering management positions within the semiconductor and oil and gas industries.

"These leadership additions mark a defining moment for Natura as we move from development into deployment of our reactor technology," said Doug Robison, Founder and CEO of Natura Resources. "Each of these leaders brings proven execution and critical expertise in the exact disciplines that will help ensure our advanced, molten salt nuclear technology can be delivered safely, on time and at commercial scale. This team positions Natura to execute with discipline and urgency as America's demand for reliable energy, clean water, and medical isotopes continues to grow."

Herndon most recently was Interim Chief Financial Officer at HydroStor, a leading advanced compressed air energy storage company, and GridStor, a utility-scale battery company. Herndon previously was a Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal and spent nearly a decade at Quintana Energy Services, ultimately serving as President and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier in his career, Herndon held senior leadership roles at Reliant Energy, along with positions at PSEG, Bank of America, Enron, Dynegy, and Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line. He has a Master of Business Administration in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Washington and Lee University.

Jessup joined Natura from Shepherd Power where he was Director of Nuclear Technology leading the company's efforts to develop nuclear energy solutions for industrial off takers. Before joining Shepherd, he served two tenures at the NRC where he was most recently Chief of the Advanced Reactor Licensing Branch. Jessup was also a licensed Senior Reactor Operator at Duke Energy's Brunswick Nuclear Plant and an engineer at MPR Associates. He has a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from George Washington University, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina State University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Texas, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Before joining Natura, McWhirter spent over two decades as a partner at King & Spalding LLP in Houston and Atlanta, where she co-led the firm's Nuclear Working Group. Her nuclear work included advising clients on advanced reactor development, sponsored research, government funding, and strategic partnerships. A former nuclear engineer with Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Jill began her career working as a decontamination engineer at the Bettis Atomic Laboratory and Savannah River Site before earning her juris doctorate magna cum laude from St. Mary's University.

Robison was most recently Vice President of Engineering and Program Management for Natura with oversight for design, prototyping, testing, and regulatory compliance for Natura's MSR-1 demonstration system and MSR-100 commercial reactor system. He joined the company in 2020 to guide research and development. Robison previously held technical and engineering management positions within the semiconductor and oil and gas industries including roles at Haliburton, Environmental Test Solutions North America and Altura Engineering & Design. He has a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Austin College, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas at Dallas, and a Master of Business Administration from Abilene Christian University. He is a licensed professional engineer in Texas.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

SOURCE Natura Resources