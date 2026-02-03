Natura Resources Partners with NGL Energy Partners to Enable Large-Scale Produced Water Treatment with Small Modular Nuclear Reactors in the Permian Basin

Natura's 100-megawatt, molten-salt reactor design offers an ideal option for power production and produced water treatment, providing solutions for critical problems in Texas and other energy producing states





Agreement to pursue pairing Natura's MSR-100 reactor with desalination technology to create large-scale produced water treatment opportunities

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Resources LLC (Natura), a leading developer of advanced molten-salt nuclear reactors, has signed an agreement with NGL Water Solutions Permian LLC, a subsidiary of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), to pursue opportunities to combine Natura's advanced nuclear reactor technology with thermal desalination for power production and oil and gas produced water treatment. NGL transports, treats, recycles and disposes of more than 3 million barrels per day of produced and flowback water generated from crude oil and natural gas production in the Permian Basin.

MSR-1 Demonstration Facility - Reactor Bay from above (PRNewsfoto/Natura Resources)

Under the terms of the agreement, Natura and NGL will collaborate in seeking opportunities to combine Natura's 100-megawatt molten salt reactor with NGL's produced water treatment and desalination expertise. The collaboration will utilize NGL's expected Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) permit to provide a flexible, economic solution for power generation and create a new water source for Texas. The combined system will have potential application for treating produced water from oil and gas operations on an industrial scale and will generate power and clean water for potential beneficial use in data centers, agriculture, and as a new water source for other industries. The collaboration also will support NGL's development of critical mineral extraction from its produced water.

"Texas is facing a serious, long-term challenge of ensuring that there is enough energy and clean water to sustain the current economy and support growing demands for power and water," said Doug Robison, Founder and CEO of Natura Resources. "Our molten salt reactor combined with thermal desalination can provide a sustainable, competitive solution by generating clean, economic power; treating industrial water for beneficial use; and freeing up natural gas supplies for higher value applications. Collaborating with NGL allows us to advance the application of our breakthrough nuclear technology where it can make a measurable difference for industry, communities, and the environment."

"By working with Natura, we are evaluating how advanced molten-salt nuclear technology can provide a continuous energy source to support large-scale produced water treatment and transform produced water into a strategic asset that supports energy security, water resilience, and future critical mineral supply chains," said Doug White, NGL Water Solutions Permian LLC.

Managing produced water is a growing challenge in the Permian Basin and other major oil and gas producing regions. The Permian Basin alone produces more than 20 million barrels of produced water daily. The ability to economically treat large volumes of produced water and enable its beneficial use, particularly for other industrial applications like data centers, will create a scalable alternative to address serious concerns associated with produced water disposal by injection, thereby sustaining the longevity of oil and gas development in the region.

Natura's modular construction, smaller footprint and reduced water requirements make it an ideal nuclear power technology for collocation with thermal desalination. Its lower capital costs and shorter construction timelines will generate power that is cost competitive with other clean, 24/7 sources, including natural gas. Natura's liquid-fuel, molten-salt system also will operate at atmospheric pressure, enhancing safety, reducing waste, and enabling the potential use of different fuels, including recycled nuclear fuel.

The U.S. Department of Energy's timeline for advanced reactor deployments estimates Natura's MSR-1 will be the first Gen IV reactor deployed in the U.S. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a construction permit in September 2024 for Natura's 1-megawatt reactor at Abilene Christian University, which is expected to be deployed later this year. The company expects to deploy its first 100-megawatt commercial-scale reactor in 2029.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, https://www.naturaresources.com/ .

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a leading energy and water infrastructure company focused on developing scalable solutions for produced water management, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse across the United States. Through its extensive pipeline, disposal, and water handling network in the Permian Basin and other major producing regions, NGL provides critical infrastructure that supports reliable energy production while enabling new approaches to water stewardship.

NGL Energy Partners also operates complementary crude oil and liquids logistics assets, including pipelines and terminal infrastructure, enabling an integrated platform that serves producers, industrial customers, and downstream markets. For more information, visit www.nglenergypartners.com

