Natura Resources Advances Reactor Physics and Safety Analysis Through High-Performance Computing Collaboration with University of Texas at Austin

Reactor physics analyses are being performed by leading researchers and graduate students using UT's advanced supercomputing resources. These simulations model the fundamental physics of Natura's reactor design — specifically, the behavior of neutrons that sustain the fission chain reaction within the liquid fuel salt.

"By leveraging TACC's supercomputers and experts, we're able to model the core physics that governs reactor performance, safety characteristics, and operational strategy," said Dr. Jonathan Scherr, Director of Nuclear Systems at Natura Resources. "These simulations support the technical foundations essential to our progress in developing our commercial-scale reactor."

"The UT research team develops and uses predictive computer codes to model the reactor performance, which was used to support the construction application for Natura's demonstration reactor and obtain Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval," said Dr. Kevin Clarno, Associate Professor at UT.

The work being done with UT supports all phases of Natura's development process, from early-stage concept ideation and optimization through final safety analyses and long-term operations support. The simulations directly inform Natura's safety analysis methodology, including analysis of the reactor's built-in safety characteristics that automatically slow the reaction if operating conditions change.

Supercomputers give Natura's team the computing power needed to run highly detailed simulations of how the reactor operates and how radiation is managed. The result is improved confidence in how the reactor will operate in a variety of conditions.

For advanced reactor developers, rigorous reactor physics modeling is the backbone of the safety, design, and licensing process. Natura's simulations provide the quantitative foundation for nuclear safety analysis, materials selection, fuel strategy, and long-term operational planning.

Natura's continued advancement of reactor physics analysis reinforces its commitment to delivering a safe, commercially deployable liquid-fueled reactor to meet growing demands for energy, clean water and medical isotopes.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

About the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC)

The Texas Advanced Computing Center at The University of Texas at Austin is the nation's leading academic supercomputing center. Since 2001, TACC has advanced discoveries across scientific disciplines by providing world-class systems, software, and expertise to researchers addressing society's greatest challenges. TACC offers high performance computing, AI at scale, storage, visualization, training, and workforce development, fostering innovation that transforms science and improves lives. As home to the U.S. National Science Foundation Leadership-Class Computing Facility, TACC will drive the next decade of breakthroughs in computational research and discovery. For more information, visit www.tacc.utexas.edu

SOURCE Natura Resources