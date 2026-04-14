Natura Resources Partners with HiFunda to Develop First-of-Its-Kind Electrochemical Sensor for Molten Salt Reactors

Collaboration will deliver previously unavailable nuclear-grade chemistry monitoring capability

ABILENE, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Resources LLC (Natura), a developer of advanced, liquid-fueled molten salt reactors, today announced a strategic agreement with HiFunda LLC (HiFunda), a developer of novel materials and electrochemical solutions, to develop a commercial-grade sensor capable of directly monitoring the chemistry of molten salt inside a nuclear reactor. The sensor will enable operators to measure and reduce corrosion in real time, which is critical for the safe and efficient operation of molten salt reactors (MSR).

Natura and HiFunda partner to develop molten salt sensor technology.

Monitoring the chemistry of a molten salt reactor is one of the most technically demanding challenges in advanced nuclear development. Chemical conditions inside the reactor directly govern corrosion rates, which in turn affect the integrity, longevity, and performance of the reactor system. Until this point, the industry has had limited tools available to probe reactor chemistry. This agreement marks a significant development in both Natura's progress and reactor evolution.

Under the agreement, Natura will work with HiFunda to engineer an electrochemical sensor, leveraging HiFunda's deep expertise in precision instrument development and their proven capabilities in testing and failure analysis for this class of probes. The sensor will be designed to meet stringent quality standards on precision, durability, and reliability for deployment in a nuclear reactor environment.

In-reactor electrochemical sensors will allow operators and researchers to directly probe molten salt chemistry without removing samples – a critical safety advantage. Equally important, the in situ nature of the measurement delivers real-time data, providing an enormous operational benefit by allowing continuous visibility into reactor chemistry as conditions evolve. This capability will significantly simplify and accelerate the understanding of what is occurring inside a molten salt reactor.

"Developing a nuclear-grade electrochemical sensor for molten salt is no small task, but the potential impact is enormous," said Dr. Michael Stoddard, Director of Fuel Cycle & Reactor Chemistry at Natura Resources. "HiFunda has already done the work of proving out a key component of an electrochemical sensor for molten salt systems. Together, we aim to deliver a complete, deployable solution that gives the industry an entirely new window into reactor chemistry."

"We are excited to partner with Natura to leverage our extensive experience in developing high-temperature reference electrode technologies, including innovations advanced through a multi-phase DOE SBIR project," noted Dr. Balky Nair, Founder of HiFunda. "Coupled with our enhanced, vertically integrated manufacturing capability and supported by state of Utah funding and internal investment, this partnership strengthens our ability to support the development of an electrochemical sensor for molten salts while advancing our mission to commercialize SBIR-derived technologies."

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

About HiFunda

HiFunda LLC is a technology incubator company that specializes in the development of new technologies and products for applications that utilize advanced materials and electrochemical methods. HiFunda is privately owned, was founded in 2008, and has a 5,500 sq. ft. facility in SLC, UT. For more information, www.hifundallc.com.

SOURCE Natura Resources