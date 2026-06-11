Agreement supports long-term HALEU fuel supply strategy for Natura's commercial reactor deployment.

ABILENE, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Resources LLC (Natura), a developer of advanced liquid-fueled molten salt reactors, is pleased to announce it has entered into a formal agreement with Quadrant Nuclear Industries, Inc. (QNI) to serve as a recipient of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) for its commercial reactor systems.

Natura Resources Announces Agreement with Quadrant Nuclear Industries for HALEU Fuel Supply

"We're pleased to formalize our agreement with QNI as part of our broader fuel strategy," said Jordan Robison, Chief Operating Officer of Natura Resources. "Our technology is designed with flexibility in mind, and QNI's work in downblending highly enriched uranium aligns well with our long-term needs. This collaboration represents an important step toward securing a reliable and scalable fuel supply for our commercial reactors."

Natura's liquid-fueled molten salt reactor design provides natural flexibility in fuel sourcing, enabling the use of a wide range of materials, including reprocessed sources of highly enriched used nuclear fuel to produce HALEU. This flexibility, combined with the use of HALEU, supports improved fuel efficiency, strong overall system performance, and longer-term opportunities for enhanced fuel utilization and waste reduction.

"Developing a secure, U.S.-based source of HALEU is essential to unlocking the next generation of nuclear energy," said Dee Mewbourne, Chief Executive Officer of QNI. "Our agreement with Natura marks an important step toward aligning fuel supply with reactor deployment. Through this collaboration, we intend to establish a framework for a long-term offtake arrangement that advances both companies' missions and strengthens the domestic nuclear fuel ecosystem."

QNI is developing an integrated HALEU production capability in coordination with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and other key stakeholders. Its planned facility at Idaho National Laboratory is designed to produce up to 18 metric tons of HALEU annually at full capacity, supporting both commercial and government markets for advanced nuclear reactors.

Together, Natura and QNI share a commitment to strengthening the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain, accelerating the deployment of advanced reactor technologies, and supporting U.S. energy security.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, visit naturaresources.com.

About Quadrant Nuclear Industries, Inc.

Quadrant Nuclear Industries, Inc. (QNI) is a U.S.-based company focused on strengthening the nuclear fuel cycle and advancing next-generation nuclear energy technologies. QNI is developing a secure, scalable domestic supply of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to support the deployment of advanced reactors and enhance U.S. energy security. For more information, visit qni.energy.

SOURCE Natura Resources