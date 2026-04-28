Natura Resources Completes 1,000 Hours Operating its Molten Salt Test System to Advance Development of its Molten Salt Reactor (MSR)

Landmark salt purification run and flowing loop milestone helps validate Natura's MSR technology

ABILENE, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Resources LLC (Natura), a developer of advanced, liquid-fueled molten salt reactors, today announced 1,000 hours of operation of its Molten Salt Test System (MSTS), a flowing salt loop that simulates integrated reactor conditions and validates the company's ability to continuously operate a molten salt fuel loop for its reactors.

Natura Resources Salt Loop Operates for 1,000 hours

Natura's team started by purifying 50 gallons of molten salt over 270 hours utilizing its Fluoride Salt Purification (FSP) system and a hydrofluorination method. Throughout the purification, samples were pulled and analyzed, verifying progress throughout the purification process.

Successful salt purification is critical to reactor operations as oxygen must be removed to prevent corrosion of the system components. The purified salt then runs through the reactor simulation loop, and if oxygen concentration reaches a certain threshold, it is repurified.

Upon completion of the purification, the clean salt was then transferred into the MSTS, and long duration testing of the system commenced.

More than 750 hours of Natura's 1000-hour test was monitored remotely by system operators while the loop ran autonomously. The team also completed testing on the ability to execute a controlled shutdown and drain the system within seconds, a direct proof point for the walk-away safety of MSR technology.

"Demonstrating the molten salt loop at this scale is a critical advancement as we continue to move closer to commercial-scale operations," said Jordan Robison, Chief Operating Officer at Natura Resources. "To date, most lab settings have purified only grams of salt. Our team not only purified 50 gallons of fluoride salt but then proceeded to run our 50-gallon salt loop for 1,000 hours. This 1,000-hour MSTS milestone clearly demonstrates that long-term operation of a molten salt system is safe, stable, and manageable."

Future work for the MSTS includes additional enhancements to monitors and instrumentation to support expanded materials testing and generate high-quality operational data for regulatory licensing. These enhancements will allow Natura to further evaluate materials performance, corrosion behavior, and salt chemistry under prolonged operating conditions, while producing data critical to informing reactor design and supporting future NRC licensing activities.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

SOURCE Natura Resources