Natura Resources Names Jordan Robison Chief Executive Officer, Advancing the Company Toward Commercial Deployment

Leadership transition marks the next phase of execution as Natura moves from design and licensing into construction and operation

ABILENE, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Resources today announced that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Jordan Robison, P.E., as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Jordan succeeds Douglass Robison, who will continue to serve the company as executive chairman and chairman of the board.

The appointment comes at a defining moment for Natura, as the company advances from the design and licensing phase of its demonstration molten salt reactor into construction, deployment, and commercialization.

Jordan Robison, P.E.

"Jordan has earned this opportunity through years of leadership, execution, and commitment to Natura's mission," said Doug Robison, executive chairman and chairman of the board. "He has played a central role in nearly every major milestone we've achieved, helping close key transactions, build the team, and advance our permitting efforts. Some will see someone early in his career; I see a leader who has already demonstrated the ability to do this job. This isn't a bet on potential, it's a recognition of performance, and the board is confident he is the right person to lead Natura through its next phase of growth."

The Board's decision reflects not a change in direction, but a continuation of it, placing the execution of Natura's strategy in the hands of the leader who has been helping build it from the inside for years.

"Natura is entering the phase of our mission where vision is now steel, concrete, and megawatts," said Jordan Robison. "That requires discipline, speed, and an organization that knows exactly how to get complicated things done. That's what we've spent the last several years building, and it gives us a strong foundation for the work ahead."

A Track Record Built for This Moment

Jordan's rise to CEO is grounded in direct, hands-on ownership of the achievements that have defined Natura's trajectory to date. As the company's former vice president of engineering and program management and, most recently, chief operating officer, he oversaw the completion and submission of the MSR-1 construction permit application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, one of the most consequential regulatory achievements in the advanced nuclear industry in recent years. He oversaw the design and licensing work behind the MSR-1 system and directed the project execution planning now guiding both MSR-1 and MSR-100.

Jordan also has helped build much of the organization itself, leading the hiring of key engineering, chemistry, licensing, and operations personnel, and establishing the project management systems that keep Natura's technical programs on schedule. He has secured strategic relationships with partners including Zachry and Teledyne Brown, and with suppliers such as Materion and 3M, while leading proposal efforts that won major strategic awards, including the TAMU RELLIS Campus deployment, the DOE Reactor Pilot Program, HALEU fuel allocation, and a FliBe salt supply agreement.

He also has been a driving force behind the capital that fuels Natura's mission, helping secure $120 million in private funding and a $120 million appropriation from the State of Texas, while representing the company before legislators, investors, and industry audiences nationwide.

Continuity at the Top

Doug will remain deeply involved in Natura's future as executive chairman and chairman of the board, continuing to steward the company's long-term strategy and its most important relationships. The leadership structure is designed for continuity: the founding vision remains anchored at the board level, while day-to-day execution continues seamlessly by an executive familiar with the company, its culture and business strategy.

"This is a natural next step for Natura," Doug added. "Over the past several years, Natura has demonstrated that it can execute – advancing licensing, securing strategic funding and fuel agreements, building a world-class team, and establishing a roadmap to commercialization. Those achievements position the company to create long-term infrastructure value through clean energy, water treatment, and medical isotope production. I could not be more confident with Jordan leading us there."

Looking Ahead

With regulatory, technical, and organizational foundations in place, Natura's focus now turns to commercialization and deployment. Under Jordan's leadership, the company will continue advancing MSR-1 toward construction and operation while expanding the commercial framework for future deployments, scaling its team and supply chain, and deepening strategic partnerships that will define the next generation of American nuclear energy.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, visit naturaresources.com.

SOURCE Natura Resources