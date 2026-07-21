Natura Resources Receives U.S. DOE Approval of its Nuclear Safety Design Agreement for its Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor Deployment

NSDA approval is another key milestone as the company continues to accelerate deployment of the nation's first liquid-fueled advanced nuclear reactor.

ABILENE, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Resources LLC (Natura), a leading developer of advanced molten salt nuclear reactors (MSR), announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for its demonstration reactor being built at Abilene Christian University. NSDA approval is a key milestone in the company's deployment of the nation's first advanced, liquid-fueled nuclear reactor.

Natura Resources receives Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) from the DOE for its MSR-1.

The NSDA is the foundational framework between Natura and DOE for advancing the authorization of Natura's reactor technology. The agreement will enable alignment of design requirements, safety analysis methodology, regulatory engagement, and key safety decisions that support DOE authorization to construct and operate a nuclear facility.

"The NSDA is a critical step in moving from design to deployment," said Jordan Robison, CEO of Natura Resources. "It reflects years of disciplined engineering and regulatory preparation and positions Natura to advance through DOE's authorization process while maintaining full alignment with established nuclear safety standards."

DOE's authorization pathway mirrors many elements of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) traditional licensing framework, including the development of preliminary and final safety analyses for construction and operation.

Natura enters the NSDA process from a position of strong technical and regulatory readiness. Natura is advancing its reactor development through a demonstration reactor authorized by DOE and separate commercial facilities that would be licensed by the NRC. These efforts are proceeding in parallel, with pre-application work underway at the NRC. Following DOE approval of the NSDA, Natura will support DOE's review process with appropriate technical and safety information, enabling continued progress toward construction, operational readiness, and eventual operation.

Natura continues to make progress on its broader strategy to lead the commercialization of advanced nuclear technology in the United States. By combining early regulatory engagement, private capital investment, and mature safety documentation, Natura is working to compress timelines that have historically delayed first-of-a-kind nuclear projects.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

SOURCE Natura Resources