NATURAL BALANCE LAUNCHES BOLD NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN: 'THAT'S GOOD SH*T'

Relatable, Insight‑Driven Creative Platform Connects Good Nutrition with Good… Outcomes

BROWNWOOD, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Balance, a leader in premium pet nutrition for more than 35 years, today announced the launch of its new national marketing campaign, "That's Good Sh*t" – a breakthrough creative platform that is grounded in consumer insights and designed to spark honest conversations about one of the clearest indicators of a dog's health: their poop.

The 30 second hero spot, “Proving Ground,” captures a dog’s everyday rituals – a routine walk, a stop at the dog park – through the lens of a pet parent anxiously awaiting that tell-tale moment. When it arrives, relief follows: the outcome confirms the food is doing its job. For more information, visit www.NaturalBalanceInc.com. Speed Speed Natural Balance, a veterinarian recommended brand and leader in premium pet nutrition, announced the launch of its bold, new national marketing campaign, “That’s Good Sh*t” – a breakthrough creative platform that is grounded in consumer insights and designed to spark honest conversations about one of the clearest indicators of a dog’s health: their poop. For more information, visit www.NaturalBalanceInc.com.

A veterinarian recommended pet food brand, Natural Balance offers a portfolio of recipes designed to support digestive health and is a trusted authority on this topic. The new campaign highlights the brand's commitment to supporting healthy digestion by crafting natural dog food recipes with premium ingredients and added vitamins and minerals. Natural Balance is also backing up what's in the bag – on the shelf and in the backyard – with its "Good Sh*t Guarantee." The guarantee reinforces the brand's confidence that better nutrition leads to better digestive outcomes. If pet parents don't see solid results, they can get their money back.

"Pet parents are incredibly tuned into their dogs' digestive health because it's one of the most immediate and visible signs that a food is working, said Chelsea Nagaraja, senior brand director for Natural Balance. "With this clever campaign, we wanted to demonstrate that when you feed good food, you get good results. It's bold, it's memorable, and it reflects how real pet parents talk about what really matters when it comes to their dog's health."

Developed by branding and advertising agency, FUNDAY, the campaign brings humor, disruption, and empathy into a category that often speaks in euphemisms. "Our goal was to break through the polite, overly sanitized conventions of pet food marketing," said Jared Folkmann, Chief Creative Officer at FUNDAY. "We created a platform that's disarming, funny, and honest: when your dog feels good on the inside, you see it on the outside. 'The campaign isn't about shock value – it taps into a cultural truth to create instant attention and lasting recall."

The integrated campaign is anchored by a 30‑second hero spot, "Proving Ground" (linked here), that features an energetic, six-year-old Australian labradoodle named, Quinn, and captures everyday rituals – a routine walk, a stop at the dog park – through the lens of a pet parent anxiously awaiting that tell‑tale moment. When it arrives, relief follows: the outcome confirms the food is doing its job. The national campaign will run across broadcast, social, and digital platforms, with targeted out‑of‑home placements near pet specialty stores to help drive consumers in‑store.

For more information, visit the Natural Balance website, or your nearest pet store.

About Natural Balance

Natural Balance is a veterinarian recommended pet food brand with more than 35 years of experience in research‑backed pet nutrition. A leader in limited ingredient dog and cat food, Natural Balance believes in the power of nutrition to change a pet's lives and crafts recipes with natural ingredients and added vitamins and minerals. With an unwavering commitment to safety, transparency, and trusted nutrition, every product is rigorously tested to meet the highest standards of quality and follows WSAVA guidelines. Known for its industry‑leading Feed with Confidence program, Natural Balance provides pet parents access to an expert team Registered Veterinary Technicians, who help guide informed feeding decisions with science‑based support. Natural Balance is part of the Ethos Pet Brands portfolio, which also includes the Canidae brand. To learn more, visit www.NaturalBalanceInc.com.

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SOURCE Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc