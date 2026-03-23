NATURAL BALANCE LAUNCHES NEW SOLUTIONS FOR DOGS AND CATS AT GLOBAL PET EXPO

Premium Pet Food Brand Expands Wet Food Offerings, Introduces New Diets Tailored to Breed Size and Brings Functional Treats to Market

BROWNWOOD, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Balance, a veterinarian- recommended brand and leader in premium pet nutrition, is launching a range of new solutions for pet parents at the annual Global Pet Expo trade show in Orlando, Fla., this week. The brand is introducing Freshly Cooked homestyle wet recipes for dogs and expanding its award-winning cat food made with protein-rich organs with their new Ultra Protein Shreds & Organ Chunks wet format. Natural Balance is also announcing new offerings to meet the specific needs of small- and large- breed dogs with Limited Ingredient Small Breed Cups and Health Protection Large Breed dry dog food. Additionally, the brand is bringing functional benefits to the treats aisle with its new line of Yo-Gut Bites.

Natural Balance, a veterinarian-recommended brand and leader in premium pet nutrition, is launching a range of new solutions for pet parents at the annual Global Pet Expo trade show in Orlando, Fla., this week. The premium pet food brand is expanding wet food offerings, introducing new diets tailored to breed size, and bringing functional treats to market. For more information, visit www.NaturalBalanceInc.com.

"We remain focused on delivering wholesome solutions that support pets' overall health while helping pet parents manage food sensitivities and address specific health concerns in their dog or cat," said Chelsea Nagaraja, senior director of marketing for Natural Balance. "With these latest innovations, we're strengthening our portfolio and giving pet parents more solutions for their pets to enjoy."

Natural Balance Freshly Cooked Pouches

Natural Balance is introducing an updated line of Freshly Cooked meals that offer complete and balanced nutrition in a convenient, shelf-stable format. The nutritious homestyle meals are made with wholesome ingredients such as peas, carrots, potatoes and pumpkin that look delicious in the bowl; and the addition of tuna oil delivers guaranteed levels of omega-3 fatty acids to support dogs' healthy skin and coat. Each Freshly Cooked recipe is gently cooked to help preserve nutrients and flavor.

"We know pet parents want high‑quality, homestyle food for their dogs, but often find the logistics of refrigerated or frozen options frustrating," added Nagaraja. "With the new Freshly Cooked line, we've improved the recipes and updated the name and packaging design to better reflect the needs of pet parents."

Available in three complete and balanced recipes – Tender Carrot, Potato & Beef Recipe, Harvest Chicken & White Rice Recipe, and Savory Duck & Pumpkin Recipe – it is easy for pet parents to serve Freshly Cooked as a complete and balanced meal or nourishing topper and they should be refrigerated after opening for freshness. Freshly Cooked will replace the current Platefulls offering and start flowing through to shelves this summer. In addition to the current 9-ounce pouch with a suggested retail price of $5.98, Natural Balance will also be introducing the Beef and Chicken recipes in a value-sized, 16-ounce resealable pouch with a suggested retail price of $9.98.

Natural Balance Ultra Protein Shreds with Organ Chunks

A breakthrough in feline nutrition, the Natural Balance Ultra Protein line of dry kibble and wet food recipes was named the "Cat Food Innovation of the Year" in the 2025 Pet Innovation Awards. Building on this award‑winning launch, Natural Balance is expanding its Ultra Protein wet food lineup, which currently features pâtés, cuts in gravy, and purées – with a new Ultra Protein Shreds with Organ Chunks format to give pet parents even more variety in wet nutrition.

Each Ultra Protein Shreds recipe is made with chunks of protein-rich organ meats such as chicken livers and chicken hearts to deliver the nutrition and energy a cat needs and the taste that they instinctively crave. One recipe features a nutrient-rich quail egg designed to further support lean muscle development.

The new Natural Balance Ultra Protein Shreds & Organ Chunks are available in three recipes – Real Chicken & Quail Egg Recipe, Real Chicken & Duck Recipe, and Real Salmon & Chicken Recipe – which started shipping in March. The suggested retail price is $2.38 for a 2.8-ounce can.

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Small Breed Cups

Small breed dogs represent a significant and fast‑growing segment of the pet population; a trend reflected in the continued momentum in sales of the Natural Balance small breed dry food offerings. The small breed dog food category is projected to grow more than 45-percent1 through 2033. New Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Small Breed Cups give pet parents an additional option to address food sensitivities in their smaller dog through natural nutrition with added vitamins and minerals.

"Our expert team of Registered Veterinary Technicians regularly fields questions from pet parents seeking advice about their small breed dog's food sensitivities," said Jennifer Freeman, M.S., RVTg, director of nutritional science with Ethos Pet Brands. "Building on our leadership in limited ingredient nutrition, this new wet food offering deepens our portfolio of solutions and provides a wet format that meets the unique needs of smaller dogs."

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Small Breed Cups are available in two single animal protein recipes – Sweet Potato & Salmon and Lamb & Brown Rice – which started shipping in January. The suggested retail price is $2.49 for a 3.5-ounce cup.

Natural Balance Health Protection Large Breed

And as the popularity of large‑breed dogs continues to rise, Natural Balance is introducing a new solution that meets the unique needs of dogs that weigh more than 60-pounds. Building on the success of the brand's Health Protection line, which was the top-selling new sub-brand in pet retail channel last year2, Natural Balance is adding a dry dog food option for large breed dogs. The new Health Protection Large Breed recipe delivers whole‑body health with elevated levels of glucosamine and chondroitin for joint support, plus fiber-rich ingredients like pumpkin and brown rice to promote digestive ease. The larger kibble is also rich in prebiotic fiber and probiotic coated to help support optimal gut health.

Natural Balance Health Protection Salmon, Brown Rice & Pumpkin recipe is available in a 26-pound bag with a suggested retail price of $64.98.

Natural Balance Yo-Gut Bites Functional Dog Treats

Natural Balance is bringing functional benefits to the dog treat aisle with Yo-Gut Bites, a new line of delicious, oven-baked treats designed to promote canine digestive health and overall well-being.

Based on a recent survey3, most pet parents (71%) prefer treats that provide extra nutrition or address specific health concerns for their pet; in fact, one in five pet parents (21%) are seeking options for digestive health and probiotics. Additionally, sales of dog treats that feature fruits and vegetables have been growing4 across the pet retail channel over the last year.

Yo-Gut Bites are made with a proprietary blend of prebiotic fiber and probiotics as well as wholesome fruit and vegetable ingredients such as blueberries, pumpkin, and banana. They are topped with a Greek-yogurt drizzle and feature a crunchy texture that dogs cannot resist. Available in three crave-worthy recipes – Oats & Blueberries; Pumpkin & Cranberries; and Peanut Butter & Banana – the high-quality treats are oven-baked in the USA using leading safety standards. Yo-Gut Bites, which started shipping earlier this year, are available in two sizes, and the suggested retail price is $8.98 for a 4.5-ounce bag and $16.98 for a 10-ounce bag.

The new Ultra Protein Shreds & Organ Chunks cat food recipes, Limited Ingredient Small Breed Cups wet dog food, Health Protection Large Breed dry dog food, and Yo-Gut Bites functional treats are now available at neighborhood pet specialty and national pet stores as well as online retailers. The Freshly Cooked recipes will start shipping in June. For more information, visit the Natural Balance website, or the nearest pet store.

About Natural Balance

Natural Balance is a veterinarian recommended pet food brand with more than 35 years of experience in research‑backed pet nutrition. A leader in limited ingredient dog and cat food, Natural Balance believes in the power of nutrition to change a pet's lives and crafts recipes with natural ingredients and added vitamins and minerals. With an unwavering commitment to safety, transparency, and trusted nutrition, every product is rigorously tested to meet the highest standards of quality and follows WSAVA guidelines. Known for its industry‑leading Feed with Confidence program, Natural Balance provides pet parents access to an expert team Registered Veterinary Technicians, who help guide informed feeding decisions with science‑based support. Natural Balance is part of the Ethos Pet Brands portfolio, which also includes the Canidae brand. To learn more, visit www.NaturalBalanceInc.com.

_____________________ 1 Verified Market Reports, Small Breed Dog Food Market Insights, March 2025 2 NielsenIQ Retail Measurement, Brand Owner in Total US Pet Retail, Cal Yr 2024 vs Cal Yr 2025 3 Packaged Facts January 2025 and June 2025 Surveys of Pet Owners 4 NielsenIQ Retail Measurement, Total US Pet Retail, Dog Treats, Biscuit, Fruit Vegetable, Latest 52 Weeks, w/e 01/24/26

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SOURCE Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc