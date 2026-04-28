Natural Field Releases Research Findings on NFTriSolve® Co-Loading Liposome Technology

XI'AN, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Field announced significant research progress in its NFTriSolve® co-loading liposome technology, with the latest four-component formulation demonstrating strong performance in zebrafish model studies. The formulation integrates ergothioneine, N-acetylneuraminate, coenzyme Q10 co-loaded liposome, and NMN co-loaded liposome, representing a multi-component, delivery-enhanced approach to anti-aging and skin health.

Figure: Zebrafish model evaluation of anti-aging, moisturizing, and skin brightening efficacy. Results show co-loaded liposome systems and multi-component formulations outperform single active ingredients, with the NFTriSolve® four-component system delivering the most consistent improvement across all tested parameters.

According to the study results, the NFTriSolve® four-component formula showed clear advantages over conventional single-ingredient and three-component formulations, particularly in improving skin brightness, enhancing hydration, and delivering anti-aging benefits. These findings highlight the value of combining active ingredients with advanced delivery systems to achieve synergistic effects.

Key Findings:

In formulation comparison tests, the NFTriSolve® four-component system significantly outperformed both single and three-component controls across multiple indicators, including skin tone improvement, moisture retention, and anti-aging performance. The results confirm the strong synergistic effect enabled by multi-ingredient integration within a co-loading liposome system.

In process comparison studies, the NMN co-loaded liposome demonstrated superior efficacy in skin brightening and anti-aging compared to NMN used alone. Similarly, the coenzyme Q10 co-loaded liposome showed consistently better results across all anti-aging indicators than standalone coenzyme Q10. These results underscore the importance of delivery technology in enhancing ingredient stability, absorption, and overall bioavailability.

Collectively, these findings further validate the potential of NFTriSolve® technology in improving skin health, optimizing bioavailability, and supporting healthy aging. The study provides a scientific foundation for the development of next-generation anti-aging formulations and functional nutrition products.

Natural Field will present NFTriSolve® technology and its broader portfolio of innovative solutions at Vitafoods Europe 2026. The company aims to engage with global partners and industry experts to explore the future of delivery-driven innovation in nutraceuticals and functional foods.

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