Natural Grocers® Celebrates Summer With 'Splash into Savings' Event: July 11 - 13, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its "Splash into Savings" event, July 11 – 13, 2024. In addition to special summertime savings on select products, customers can take part in the Splash Buddy Scavenger Hunt on July 13. The company is also offering more savings and incentives throughout the month including a "Spend & Win" Sweepstakes for {N}power® members, where one lucky winner will win a trip to Niagara Falls!

Ah, July. The month where summer nostalgia peaks, new memories are made and there seems to be just a little more time to enjoy it all. Whether it's rowdy fun in the sun or easy-going evenings that stretch on forever, Natural Grocers offers the perfect product and ingredient pairings at its Always AffordableSM Prices. Customers can enjoy even deeper discounts July 11 – 13.[i]

July 11 – 13: Splash into savings with up to 52% off select items:

Pick up the ideal individually wrapped snack for those summer adventures – Love Corn ® Corn Snacks for only $1.79 each (4 oz).

Corn Snacks for only Chill out with Cosmic Bliss ® Organic Coconut Milk Ice Creams ( $4.79 /14 oz ).

Organic Coconut Milk Ice Creams ). And don't forget to pack the sunscreen! Stock up on Alba Botanica® Suncare Products at 30% off.

July 13: Splash Buddy Scavenger Hunt: Join Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew at all locations for a Splash Buddy Scavenger Hunt, starting at 11 AM.

10 lucky winners can find a plush animal Splash Buddy with a special card attached at any Natural Grocers location to win up to a $50 Gift Card! [ii]

Gift Card! As an extra bonus, winners will also get to take their Splash Buddy home with them!

For all Splash Buddy admirers, Natural Grocers carries these soft, all-natural hand-sewn scrubby creatures in its Body Care department and they will be on sale for $6.55 each, through July 27 .

Through July 27: All customers can save up to 36% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable PricesSM in every department, including summertime frozen favorites, refreshing drinks, wholesome snacks and more.[iii]

What's red, white and blue, plus 25% off ? Goodpop ® select frozen dessert pops ( $4.35 / 4-8 ct .). These delicious, frozen treats are made with wholesome, plant-based ingredients and are the perfect summer treat.

? Goodpop select frozen dessert pops ( / .). These delicious, frozen treats are made with wholesome, plant-based ingredients and are the perfect summer treat. Refuel with a bottle of Roar Organic ® ( $1.89 /18 oz). These delicious lower-sugar, lower-calorie beverages are formulated to support hydration.

These delicious lower-sugar, lower-calorie beverages are formulated to support hydration. Spice up your summer meals and snacks with Frontera Foods® Salsas ( $3.59 /16 oz). Made in small batches with the heat and flavor of authentic chilies, this salsa is bound to make a splash at your next gathering.

{N}POWER® MEMBER PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional rewards, sweepstakes and meal deals throughout the month, including:

July 1 – 31: Play {N}power BINGO to earn up to $15 in {N}power rewards (valid August 1 – 14). {N}power customers will receive an updated BINGO Board via email as they complete squares such as "Spend $25 on Natural Grocers® Brand Bulk". Complete 1 line, 4 lines or the full board by July 31 for autoloaded $5 , $10 or $15 reward. [iv] {N}power Members can track their BINGO board progress on the Natural Grocers Mobile App!

to earn up to in {N}power rewards (valid – 14). {N}power customers will receive an updated BINGO Board via email as they complete squares such as "Spend on Natural Grocers® Brand Bulk". Complete 1 line, 4 lines or the full board by for autoloaded , or reward. July 1 – 31: Spend & Win - {N}power members can take part in the coolest "Spend and Win" of the year: members who spend $100 or more will get an automatic entry to win a Natural Grocers ® branded cooler bag and drinks. One grand prize winner will win a TRIP TO NIAGARA FALLS! [v]

{N}power members can take part in the "Spend and Win" of the year: members who spend $100 or more will get an automatic entry to win a Natural Grocers branded cooler bag and drinks. {N}power Summer Meal Deals: Keep things simple, affordable and delicious with Natural Grocers' good4u Meal Deals such as Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches[vi] (feeds four people for under $12 ), a Classic Cobb Salad (feeds four for under $17 ) or a Grilled Chicken Meal Deal (feeds four for under $15 ).

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/join.

RECIPES & EDUCATION FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Known as America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, top chefs and nutrition consultants from Natural Grocers have provided a selection of seasonal good4u recipes and educational content to spark your meal-prep creativity and stay Rooted in HealthSM.

Keep up on the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer this summer by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores from 07/11/24 – 07/13/24. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited by law. Contest starts at all stores on 7/13/2024 at 11:00 a.m. local time. 10 prizes will be awarded at each store upon finding an animal splash buddy, including nine $10 gift cards and one $50 gift card. Limit one gift card prize per winner. Crew and members of their households are not eligible.

[iii] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 06/28/24 to 07/27/24 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] Offer valid only from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2024 ("Offer Period"). To receive an {N}power BINGO reward, you must purchase items from Natural Grocers stores that meet the stated requirements in five consecutive BINGO squares (a "BINGO line"). Complete at least five (5) BINGO squares during the Offer Period to receive one of the following {N}power rewards: Complete one (1) BINGO line to receive a $5 reward; complete four (4) to nine (9) BINGO lines to receive a $10 reward; and complete a full BINGO board (all squares) to receive a $15 reward. The maximum reward amount under this promotion is $15. No more than one (1) reward will be applied. Reward may not be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash. Unless stated otherwise, minimum purchase requirement set forth in a BINGO square will be met when cumulative, in-store purchases of qualifying items during Offer Period, exclusive of sales tax, exceed the minimum amount (in Natural Grocers' sole discretion). Earned rewards will be autoloaded to {N}power account by August 1, 2024. Instacart purchases do not qualify for this promotion. Use phone number at checkout for purchases to qualify. Progress may be viewed on {N}power dashboard or Natural Grocers Mobile App.

[v] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 7/1/2024 and ends on 7/31/2024. One winner per store will receive a $50 gift card, equal to approximately the value of one cooler bag and drinks. Grand prize winner will receive a trip to Niagara Falls or $2,500 in cash, at sponsor's sole discretion. For Official Rules and complete details, including alternative method of entry, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO REGISTERED {N}POWER MEMBERS. MUST ENTER PHONE NUMBER AT CHECKOUT TO REDEEM. Under price reflects 4 bagels, 4 eggs, 1/2 package of bacon or 2 avocados, and 4 slices of cheese. This offer ends September 30, 2024 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.