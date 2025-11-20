Natural Grocers® Adds Crunch with Three New Non-GMO Pickle and Relish Styles

News provided by

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Nov 20, 2025, 15:22 ET

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, is adding even more crunch to its premium-quality house brand with three new non-GMO pickle and relish products. From holiday hosting to next-day turkey sandwiches, shoppers can upgrade their pantry staples—at an Always Affordable PriceSM—with Natural Grocers® Brand Non-GMO Pickles in Baby Dill, Lightly Sweet Relish and Sandwich Slices.

NATURAL GROCERS BRAND PICKLES & RELISH
Natural Grocers Brand pickle products start with crisp, fresh cucumbers, a just-right blend of spices, and a whole lot of pickling know-how. Each flavor is crafted to meet the company's rigorous product standards, which means they are made without artificial preservatives, synthetic colors or other unnecessary chemicals that can sneak into jars on other retailers' shelves. The three new varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher Certified and shaped to suit your favorite pickle-eating moments and recipes. Don't dill-ay—these belong in your pantry.

NEW PRODUCTS & PRICING

  • Non-GMO Baby Dill Pickles (24.3 oz) - $4.79
  • Non-GMO Lightly Sweet Relish (16.2 oz) – $4.49
  • Non-GMO Sandwich Slice Pickles (16.2 oz) - $4.49

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON
Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to more than 900 high-quality items, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Standards here. Recent additions to the private-label line include five new varieties of Organic Cooking Oils, with even more premium-quality, Always Affordable products on the way, such as limited-edition Organic Coffee (Winter Seasonal Flavors) and Organic Essential Oils.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations. 

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Natural Grocers® Serves Up Thanksgiving Hot Deals, Good Food and Gratitude

Natural Grocers® Serves Up Thanksgiving Hot Deals, Good Food and Gratitude

As families and friends across the country prepare to gather around the table, Natural Grocers® is helping customers celebrate a good4uSM...
Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand With 10 New Varieties of Organic Frozen Vegetables

Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand With 10 New Varieties of Organic Frozen Vegetables

Natural Grocers®, the nation's leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, has expanded its Natural Grocers® Brand with 10 new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Organic Food

Organic Food

Supermarkets

Supermarkets

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics