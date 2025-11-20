Natural Grocers® Adds Crunch with Three New Non-GMO Pickle and Relish Styles

Don't dill-ay—your pantry needs these new Natural Grocers favorites. Post this

NATURAL GROCERS BRAND PICKLES & RELISH

Natural Grocers Brand pickle products start with crisp, fresh cucumbers, a just-right blend of spices, and a whole lot of pickling know-how. Each flavor is crafted to meet the company's rigorous product standards, which means they are made without artificial preservatives, synthetic colors or other unnecessary chemicals that can sneak into jars on other retailers' shelves. The three new varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher Certified and shaped to suit your favorite pickle-eating moments and recipes. Don't dill-ay—these belong in your pantry.

NEW PRODUCTS & PRICING

Non-GMO Baby Dill Pickles (24.3 oz) - $4.79

Non-GMO Lightly Sweet Relish (16.2 oz) – $4.49

Non-GMO Sandwich Slice Pickles (16.2 oz) - $4.49

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to more than 900 high-quality items, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Standards here. Recent additions to the private-label line include five new varieties of Organic Cooking Oils, with even more premium-quality, Always Affordable products on the way, such as limited-edition Organic Coffee (Winter Seasonal Flavors) and Organic Essential Oils.

Click here for a media kit featuring the new products, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

To request a media sample, or for any press-related questions, please contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

