Natural Grocers® Expands Private Label With Grass-Fed Beef Sticks and Bites

Natural Grocers® debuts grass-fed beef snacks: source-verified, clean ingredients, trusted quality and fabulous flavor. Post this

FOUR NEW WAYS TO SNACK

The latest offerings include two new grass-fed beef sticks and two new pouches of grass-fed beef bites, available in original and jalapeño flavors. Like all Natural Grocers Brand products, the sticks and bites meet the company's rigorous standards under Natural Grocers' "Commitment to Quality," one of its Five Founding Principles upheld for more than 70 years.

"Our house brand is more than just a label, it's a reflection of our family's values," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Many beef jerky sticks and snacks on the market claim to be grass fed but lack certification. Our beef sticks and bites are source verified to ensure traceability from the ranch to your pantry. We're proud to bring these new offerings to our shelves, delivering top-notch taste, trusted quality and affordability."

BEEF STICKS & BITES VARIETIES/PRICING

Grass-Fed Original Beef Stick ($2.39/1 oz)

Grass-Fed Jalapeño Beef Stick ($2.39/1 oz)

Grass-Fed Original Beef Bites ($9.99/4 oz)

Grass-Fed Jalapeño Beef Bites ($9.99/4 oz)

PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES

100% Grass-Fed Beef

Family Farm Origin

Non-GMO

Gluten Free

Allergen Free

Minimally Processed

Crafted in a Safe Quality Food-certified facility

Made Without Artificial Ingredients or Flavors

No Added Antibiotics or Hormones

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

The new beef sticks and beef bites expand the company's growing portfolio of over 900 Natural Grocers Brand Products, all developed to provide customers with exceptional quality, transparency and value. Recent additions include a line of organic essential oils and two varieties of organic winter seasonal coffees. Customers can look forward to more premium-quality, Always Affordable products, including organic frozen fruit smoothie blends, on shelves now.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' Meat Standards here.

For media requests or press-related questions, contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.