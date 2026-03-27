Natural Grocers® and Rodale Institute Celebrate Earth Month With Annual Ladybug Love Campaign, April 1-30, 2026

Natural Grocers® kicks off Earth Month with Ladybug Love, benefiting Rodale Institute's farmer training programs. Post this

This year's Earth Month fundraising efforts will benefit Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs—highly immersive, full-time programs that prepare farmers for careers in regenerative organic crop and vegetable production by advancing organic practices and soil health.

LADYBUG LOVE

"The Ladybug Love campaign highlights the essential role beneficial insects play in building healthy soil, resilient farms and a more sustainable food system," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Rodale Institute's science-driven research and immersive farmer training programs are helping advance regenerative organic agriculture in meaningful, measurable ways. With the support of our customers, this campaign helps cultivate the next generation of organic farmers while reinforcing our shared responsibility to care for the land, protect biodiversity and nourish the planet."

PLEDGE, PURCHASE OR DONATE

Customers can take or renew their Ladybug Love pledge online, committing to avoiding chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects in their homes, yards, and gardens while supporting 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 in April for Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1–30. [i]

to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1–30. Customers can donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register to support Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs from April 1–30.

at the register to support Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs from April 1–30. For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold from April 1–30, Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute.

sold from April 1–30, Natural Grocers will donate to Rodale Institute. {N}power® members who make or renew their pledge from April 1–15 will receive $5 off their purchase from April 22–24. [ii]

who make or renew their pledge from April 1–15 will receive their purchase from April 22–24. {N}power members will also receive a free limited-edition Earth Day-themed reusable bag and sticker with any purchase from April 22–24.[iii]

{N}power is Natural Grocers' FREE member rewards program, offering exclusive discounts, digital coupons, and members-only benefits. Customers can sign up for {N}power at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.[iv]

COUNT THE LADYBUGS SWEEPSTAKES

Through April 25, customers are invited to count the ladybugs hidden throughout the pages of Natural Grocers' good4u® Health Hotline® magazine (Vol. 105), for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.

To enter, customers must fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 25, 2026.

A drawing will determine the winner from all correct entries.[v]

SPECIAL EARTH DAY EDUCATION & DEALS

Throughout April, Natural Grocers will continue to celebrate Earth Month, by sharing regenerative living insights and resources related to food, homes, gardens and yards. The celebration culminates in a three-day Earth Day event, April 22–24, featuring Even More AffordableSM Earth Day deals, giveaways and special offers for {N}power members.

Customers can learn more by picking up the April edition of the Health Hotline at their local Natural Grocers store or visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

at their local Natural Grocers store or visiting www.naturalgrocers.com. Learn fun facts about ladybugs and other beneficial insects.

Click here for a complimentary Ladybug Love press kit.

Learn more about Rodale Institute's history and mission at www.rodaleinstitute.org.

For media requests contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT RODALE INSTITUTE

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2025, the Institute's groundbreaking science and direct farmer support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 78-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to humanity's survival.

[i] Pledge must be made between 4/1/2026 and 4/30/2026 at naturalgrocers.com/ladybuglove to qualify for matching donation. Following the pledge period, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, inc. will make a single matching donation of up to $25,000 in support of the Rodale Institute fundraiser.

[ii] Valid for {N}power members only. Pledge must be made between 4/1/2026 and 4/15/2026 at naturalgrocers.com/ladybuglove to qualify for matching donation and {N}power member discount. $5 discount will be applied to the product's regular non-discounted price. Offer will be autoloaded to member's account. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem offer, must be redeemed at checkout between 4/22/2026 and 4/24/2026. Valid for in-store customer purchases only. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. will make a single donation of $25,000 in support of the Rodale Institute fundraiser.

[iii] Limit one per {N}power customer. Valid 4/22/2026 - 4/24/2026 while supplies last. No rainchecks. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at http://www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[iv] See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for the Company's Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

[v] Count the Ladybugs sweepstakes starts on 3/27/2026 and ends on 4/25/2026. No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Maximum of one entry per person per prize category. Open only to legal residents of states in which Natural Grocers currently has store locations, 18 years or older at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IO, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NB, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. For Official Rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.