Natural Grocers Announces Creation Of The Heroes In Aprons Fund In Support Of Its good4u Crew And Communities

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, has established The Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund, a nonprofit organization recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Heroes in Aprons Fund brings together the company's long-standing charitable efforts under one umbrella. It provides both short-term financial assistance to its good4uSM Crew who experience unanticipated hardships and directs grants to Natural Grocers' charity partners in the community.

Established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Heroes in Aprons Fund embodies Natural Grocers' Founding Principles of commitment to its good4u Crew members and to its communities. Since its inception in 1955, charitable giving has been a company mainstay—co-founder Margaret Isely kept a community food cabinet at the first store from which she would give families in need the ingredients for a nutritious meal. Over the subsequent decades, Natural Grocers has developed enduring partnerships with various charities that better the lives of the communities in the 20 states the company serves. Charitable partners include organizations that focus on fighting food insecurity, fostering sustainability and protecting the planet, providing relief to communities impacted by natural disasters, civil rights advocacy, and scholarship endowments for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Natural Grocers long-standing charitable efforts are now under one umbrella, The Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund. Tweet this

Heroes in Aprons will rely primarily on corporate donations from Natural Grocers and individual donations from Crew members. Funds will be collected throughout the year from sales-based giveback programs, as well as company initiatives centered on current events and community needs. Heroes in Aprons' first official fundraising effort will commence during Natural Grocers 66th-anniversary celebration when 1% of all sales on Saturday, August 12, will be donated to the charity.

The objective of the grant is to provide short-term financial assistance to Good4u Crew members or their immediate family members who have encountered severe economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances.

"Our good4u Crew and communities are the backbone of this company and supporting their health and wellbeing goes beyond free nutrition education and affordable, nutritious groceries," commented Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Chairman and Co-President. "Along with our customers, we have always been active supporters of our good4u Crew and causes that sustain the flourishing of our communities. We are proud to officially launch Heroes in Aprons to further our continued charitable efforts."

Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund

The Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund, an organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, provides short term financial assistance to the company's good4uSM Crew members or their immediate family members, who encounter severe economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances. The Heroes in Aprons Fund will also provide grants to charitable organizations that better the lives of the communities Natural Grocers serves. The nonprofit organization will rely primarily on corporate donations from Natural Grocers and individual donations from Crew members. Heroes in Aprons embodies Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of commitment to good4u Crew members and to its communities.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Related Links

www.NaturalGrocers.com

