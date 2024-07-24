Natural Grocers® Announces Partnership with the Foundation for Fresh Produce to Offer "Nutrition 4 the Win" Kids' Class at Select Locations, August 19-31, 2024

Company will offer a fun, educational nutrition class geared towards kids, emphasizing children's health and nutrition, just in time for the back-to-school season

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Foundation for Fresh Produce to present "Nutrition 4 the Win" at participating stores from August 19 – August 31. Kids and parents are invited to join and explore how fruits and vegetables can fuel growing bodies and minds.

Natural Grocers invites kids and parents to explore how fruits and vegetables can fuel growing bodies and minds. Post this In partnership with The Foundation for Fresh Produce, Natural Grocers offers “Nutrition 4 the Win” starting August 19th at participating stores. Children will participate in making and sampling healthy foods focused on eating the rainbow.

THE FOUNDATION FOR FRESH PRODUCE

The Foundation for Fresh Produce is a non-profit organization that promotes healthy eating habits, particularly among families and children. The Foundation focuses on improving the appeal of fruits and vegetables as an integral part of people's diets, supporting the development of infrastructure and supply chain solutions that provide easier access, nurturing passionate fruit and vegetable professionals and establishing strategic alliances that strengthen its collective global impact.

NATURAL GROCERS AS A PARTNER

"The partnership with Natural Grocers and the Foundation for Fresh Fruit is a natural fit. Our initial conversations with the team from the organization felt like talking to old friends – we practically finished each other's sentences," said Caroline Cheong, Director of Nutrition Health Coach Regional Managers. "It was clear that The Foundation is as dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of our communities as we are. We're proud to add "Nutrition 4 the Win", a class geared towards kids and their parents (or caregivers) to our FREE class schedule, just in time for back-to-school season. Our hope is that this class will inspire and empower children, adults and families to live happier, healthier lives by eating more fruits and vegetables every single day."

NUTRITION 4 THE WIN

Offered to communities in partnership with The Foundation for Fresh Produce, "Nutrition 4 the Win" shows how hacks on preparing produce can become healthy habits that children will love. Children will participate in making and sampling healthy foods focused on eating the rainbow (fruits and vegetables of each color within the rainbow). Led by Nutritional Health Coaches, the class is designed to help children and caregivers embrace the back-to-school season, while emphasizing children's health and nutrition. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to stay and play, as everyone wins when it comes to nutrition! Class participants will even receive an exclusive $5 off $25 coupon, to be used at any Natural Grocers location.[i]

Class Information:

Cost: As with all in-store classes, this class is FREE.

As with all in-store classes, Registration: The class will be first come, first seated, so arrive early to secure your spot.

The class will be first come, first seated, so arrive early to secure your spot. Dates/Times: Varies upon store location.

Varies upon store location. Locations: For all participating stores, please visit www.naturalgrocers.com/nutrition-4-the-win.

NATURAL GROCERS: CHAMPIONS FOR ORGANIC

Natural Grocers, a champion of organic produce, is proud to be the only large grocery store chain to offer 100% USDA certified organic produce. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items and is grown without synthetic pesticides, practices that are common among grocers with conventional produce offerings. Natural Grocers also does not carry products that use ApeelTM and OrganipeelTM produce coatings, as neither meet the natural and organic retailer's high product standards.

Click here to learn more about "Nutrition 4 the Win" at Natural Grocers locations.

Visit www.fruitsandveggies.org/hacks-for-healthy-back-to-school-habits/ for more information on "Hacks for Healthy Back-to-School Habits" from The Foundation for Fresh Produce.

To learn more about Natural Grocers' Nutrition Education Department, and their Nutritional Health Coaches, click here.

Click here for a complimentary media kit.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles —including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] No purchase necessary. Coupon is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Valid only 8/19/2024 – 9/7/2024. Promotion subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Minimum $5 purchase required.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.