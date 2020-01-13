Natural Grocers Announces Resolution Reset Day® on January 17 with Free "Hack Your Coffee Bar," {N}power® Members Discounts and More

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 17, Natural Grocers will celebrate its 3rd annual Resolution Reset Day with a free keto-friendly "Hack Your Coffee Bar" featuring tips and tricks to up your coffee game with health boosting ingredients such as MCT Oil and Collagen, a free limited-edition reusable shopping bag, and discounts on health-related products and groceries. The organic and natural retailer will also kick off its free Keto Reset 4-week class series at Natural Grocers' stores around the country.

Every year health and wellness compete for the top spots on New Year's resolution lists, and Natural Grocers, America's Nutrition Education Expert℠, is helping people stay on track with their health and nutrition goals in 2020.

On Resolution Reset Day 2020, January 17, customers can take part in these exciting activities and deals:

10 a.m. to 12noon – Enjoy the free keto-friendly "Hack Your Coffee Bar."

to 12noon – Enjoy the free keto-friendly "Hack Your Coffee Bar." Enter for a chance to win a year of free Foundational Five Supplements.

Free limited-edition Natural Grocers reusable shopping bag with purchase.

Special {N}power members-only offers, including up to 40% off our Always Affordable℠ prices on select items, and a free Natural Grocers Brand Chocolate Bar.

30 percent off the retail price of The Keto Reset Diet book by Mark Sisson , available until March 31, 2020 .

Join {N}power to receive these rewards and more here. To learn more about the free nutrition classes offered or to schedule a free one-on-one Nutritional Health Coaching session in your area, use the Natural Grocers store locator to find the store nearest you.

Resetting Your Metabolism

Keto Reset is a 4-week class series taught by Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs℠), to kick-start your metabolism based on Mark Sisson's The Keto Reset Diet book. The course includes a series of "how to" classes designed to introduce customers to the Ketogenic Diet, or Keto Diet, and to guide and support them to effectively embark on their Keto Reset journey:

Week 1: Intro to Keto & Metabolism Reset

Week 2: Living a Keto-Friendly Lifestyle

Week 3: Launch into Keto!

Week 4: Surefire Keto Hacks

The Ketogenic Diet supports healthy weight maintenance and a healthy metabolism, and can enhance mental clarity and focus, healthy energy levels, and more.

"With the Keto Diet becoming increasingly popular, Natural Grocers wants to ensure that our customers feel empowered to take control of their own health and wellbeing and are educated about the correct approach to the Keto Diet," said Heather Isely, Natural Grocers Executive Vice President. "With our expert team of NHCs leading this 4-week class series, we will break down the ins-and-outs of keto, educating our customers and providing them with the knowledge to successfully use keto to meet their health goals in 2020 and beyond."

Natural Grocers offers free one-on-one Nutritional Health Coaching year-round, to all customers. Stores are staffed with highly-trained and educated NHCs, who serve as go-to resources for all things related to nutrition education. NHCs also provide free in-store nutrition classes and cooking demonstrations and are available to provide free nutrition classes to community groups and for corporate programs.

With a solid platform as America's Nutrition Education Expert, the company has unveiled the Natural Grocers Top 10 Nutrition Trends℠ for 2020.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 155 stores in 20 states.

