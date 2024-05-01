Natural Grocers® Celebrates Montana Day with a Freebie and $5 Off, May 3-5, 2024

Family-Operated Grocer offers Montana {N}power® members a free state-themed Natural Grocers reusable bag and additional in-store savings

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its first annual Celebrate Montana Event, May 3-5, at its four Montana stores. Natural Grocers is proud to celebrate Montana Day with a free Natural Grocers reusable tote bag and a $5 off coupon for in-store purchases for all {N}power® members.

Celebrate Montana Day at Natural Grocers with a free reusable tote bag and a $5 off coupon for in-store purchases for all {N}power® members.

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers first extended its roots to Montana with the opening of its store in Billings, MT in June 2012. The company quickly added three more stores in the state through 2013 and has been proudly serving Montana residents ever since.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers stated, "In 1955 my grandparents started Natural Grocers in Colorado from very humble beginnings. Though Natural Grocers has now grown to 168 stores nationwide, we are still operated by the second and third generation members of my family. We believe it's our company's determined spirit and family-like nature and that instantly resonated with the Billings community. Every time we opened a new store in Montana, we were warmly embraced. It's been a true pleasure serving the communities of Montana.

In honor of this decade-plus relationship, we're hosting our first annual Celebrate Montana event, starting May 3, 2024. If you've ever shopped at Natural Grocers, you know we like to celebrate holidays—even the little ones! There's no better day to say 'thank you' to our loyal Montana customers than Montana Day. We invite you to stop in, say 'hello' and shop our wide variety of natural and organic options at our Always AffordableSM prices. And if you're an {N}power member, you'll get a free reusable tote bag and save even more."

May 3-5: All {N}power members at Montana stores will receive a FREE , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including Montana, while supplies last. [i]

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers. You'll earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Only valid 5/3/24-5/5/24 at participating Montana stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in store purchases at participating Montana Natural Grocers stores, 5/3/24-5/5/24. Sign up by 5/1/24 in order to receive this coupon via email. A minimum purchase is required to use the $5 off coupon. See email for details. {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

