Natural Grocers™ Announces The "$500,000 good4u Giveaway" In March 2021'S good4u Health Hotline® Magazine

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Natural Grocers will be giving away $500,0001 in coupons and gift cards to subscribers of its good4uSM Health Hotline Magazine. Customers who receive the March 2021 (2/26-3/27/21) issue via mail, will discover coupons of varying amounts embedded in the magazine. Every subscriber will be a winner, including two lucky subscribers who will win Natural Grocers gift cards for $1,000.00 each. To participate, customers must be subscribed for mail delivery by Sunday, January 31, 2021.

The good4u Health Hotline Magazine is Natural Grocers' monthly publication which features in-store sales and specials, original recipes developed by Natural Grocers, health and wellness articles written by the retailer's Nutrition Education experts, and more.

"In 2017, we started publishing the current iteration of our Health Hotline Magazine which is written, designed and published entirely by our good4u Crew every month," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "We are really proud of the magazine which provides our communities with healthy tips, nutritious recipes and keeps them up to date on upcoming sales, and we thought it would be a fun surprise for our subscribers to find store coupons in the March issue."

Customers can subscribe by visiting www.NaturalGrocers.com/subscribe and selecting "subscribe by mail" as their delivery preference before Sunday, January 31, 2021.

For more information on the $500,000 good4u Giveaway, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/good4u-giveaway

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.













1 Must be a subscriber or subscribe to the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline Magazine by January 31, 2021. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to customers who are legal respondents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 2/26/2021 and ends on 3/27/2021. Winnings consist of (i) coupons for in-store use (no cash value) totaling $494,000.00, and (ii) Natural Grocers gift cards totaling $6,000.00. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

