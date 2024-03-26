Natural Grocers® Announces Upcoming Relocation of Oklahoma City - North May Ave. Store, May 2nd, 2024

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the Grand Relocation festivities at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma—its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager, the store's Nutritional Health Coach and additional community leaders. Doors will open at 8:27 AM with exciting giveaways, sweepstakes, sales and free samples within a friendly atmosphere. Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts of 25% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable PricesSM throughout the entire store, May 2 – 4.[i]

Raquel Isley, Vice President of Marketing, stated, "We're excited to be nearing the finish line with the relocation of this store. The interior of the new store will be brighter, with a more open floor plan and will include energy-efficient upgrades. Customers familiar with our Oklahoma City – North May store know our passion for supporting the health of humans and the health of our planet. We're looking forward to sharing that passion with new friends at a fresh location, just a few miles away.

"We're also excited to grow our good4u Crew to support in-store operations at our new location. Since my grandparents founded Natural Grocers in 1955, we have embraced a history of caring for our Crew. We invite members of the community who are looking for a rewarding work environment and have a passion for helping people, to apply today."

5 Positions Available - Cashier (Good4u Customer Care): $16.00 /Hr.

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Crew members can expect competitive pay, opportunities for growth and more than the traditional benefits often found at retail locations. As part of the company's Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports all employees with:

Competitive pay, including the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides their "Crew" (what Natural Grocers calls their employees) with an extra $1-per-hour worked of in-store credit.

Conscious efforts to promote from within and provide Crew ongoing training to set them up for success and growth. As an example, the average tenure of store managers in the Oklahoma region is 8.9 years, and 4.8 years for department managers.

region is 8.9 years, and 4.8 years for department managers. Company-wide store discounts and credits of up to 30% on all Natural Grocers' products, provide employees with substantial savings on high-quality groceries and supplements to help them retain more of the dollars they earn.

Natural Grocers also offers comprehensive benefits packages to the more than 80% of its full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Birthday Bonus Pay: equal to one day's pay, which originated from founder Margaret Isely's tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. Once the company became larger, her children, the current executives of the company, implemented the policy of providing each employee with a full day's pay on their birthday to say, "thank you for choosing to work with us."

Natural Grocers offers 100% organic produce, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and prioritizes humanely raised meats produced without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters.

Interested applicants can click here to apply now. For hiring inquiries, please contact [email protected].

RELOCATION DETAILS

The current store, located at 7013 N May Ave., Oklahoma City, will close on April 29, at 5:00 PM to complete the relocation process. The new location, located at 5903 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, will open on May 2, at 8:27 AM.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers valid only from 5/2/2024 to 5/4/2024, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Warr Acres, OK location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.