Natural Grocers becomes the official grocer of Colorado's Steamboat and Winter Park Ski Resorts

DENVER, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Alterra Mountain Company, Natural Grocers announces its sponsorship of Steamboat Ski Resort and Winter Park Ski Resort in Colorado. With a mission to empower communities to lead healthier, vibrant lives, Natural Grocers will serve as the official grocer to the mountain destinations.

"My family and I have made the commitment to invest in mountain communities, preserving our parents' legacy that everyone should have access to the best health and nutrition products at affordable prices, along with the knowledge to support their own health. On or off the slope, we know our store offerings and free nutrition programs will fit perfectly with the communities' active lifestyles," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely.

As the official grocer of Steamboat Ski Resort and Winter Park Resort, Natural Grocers will be prominently displayed on signage throughout the resorts, have a presence at select resort events, provide a special gift at select lodging, and more.

"Natural Grocers' focus on living a healthy, active lifestyle aligns perfectly with the year-round recreation opportunities available to our guests at Steamboat and Winter Park Resort. We are very excited to work with Natural Grocers and look forward to introducing our guests to this great brand in creative and thoughtful ways through this sponsorship," said Alterra Mountain Company's Director of Brand Partnerships, Ryan Blanchard.

A first glimpse of the partnership will be visible at the Winter Park Farmer's Market, where Natural Grocers will serve as presenting sponsor. The Farmer's Market will be held on July 21, August 18 and September 15.

Visit Natural Grocers in Steamboat Springs, or view all Natural Grocers locations in Colorado.

Natural Grocers offers 100 percent organic produce, meats that are sustainably and humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotants, 100 percent free-range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, 100 percent non-GMO bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, the highest quality supplements, paraben-free body care products and all-natural cleaning products.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 14 iconic year-round destinations, including the world's largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage and retail businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company's family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination's unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

